The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor's faux pas proves Brooke's point?

Brooke had no problem telling Taylor she didn’t belong at the Forrester Creations fashion show in the April 24 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Even though Taylor insisted she was an invited guest, did she end up proving Brooke’s point?

Forrester Creations was buzzing with activity ahead of the big fashion show. There was as much going on behind the scenes as there was on the catwalk itself, and that includes the bickering between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Eric (John McCook) and Brooke have something special planned and neither one really expected Taylor to be there. Taylor says she was invited by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) since they're back together, but Brooke points out that Taylor isn’t part of the fashion world so it doesn’t make sense for her to be there.

Taylor vehemently disagreed with Brooke, stating that she was part of the family and therefore deserved to be at the fashion show and even backstage at the fashion show. At first, it seemed a bit cruel for Brooke to insist that Taylor wasn’t part of the Forrester Creations family and therefore didn’t belong backstage, but when Taylor almost toppled two models heading to the runway, she kind of proved Brooke’s point.

However, Taylor’s biggest faux pas came when she decided to confront Brooke in one of the dressing rooms. Taylor didn’t realize that Brooke was preparing to go out as the showstopper — which was Eric’s idea, in hopes of catching Ridge’s eye — and when Taylor shut the door and locked them inside, she ended up putting the whole fashion show at risk.

In trying to make her point about belonging, Taylor ended up proving Brooke’s point that she doesn’t belong backstage. And if she ruins the grand finale, it’ll be something Eric and Ridge won’t be able to forgive so easily. Sure. Brooke antagonized Taylor, but she wasn’t wrong that Taylor didn’t belong backstage and that’s how the show was derailed.

Whether Ridge would view ruining, or almost ruining, the finale as the same kind of offense as Brooke taking the CEO position remains to be seen. But there’s no mistaking the fact that Brooke is part of Ridge’s world in a way that Taylor will never be, and it’s something that Ridge will have to sort out sooner rather than later.

