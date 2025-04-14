The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor gives Ridge an ultimatum?

Taylor is tired of Brooke’s old tricks to seduce Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will Taylor give him an ultimatum?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has already made it clear that he’s devoted to his new relationship with Taylor (Rebecca Budig), but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has other ideas.

In the April 11 episode , Taylor walked into the office to find Brooke in lingerie. Brooke would claim she was in the middle of a Brooke’s Bedroom fitting but Taylor saw it as yet another cheap trick to lure Ridge back to her. In the April 14 episode, Taylor told Brooke that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) are preparing

Brooke, on the other hand, pointed out that she’s working on her line. She’s not trying to lure Ridge back, she said, because Ridge “always” comes back to her and they’re meant to be together. This, naturally, didn’t sit well with Taylor.

The challenge for Taylor is that Brooke is still working at Forrester Creations and it would be very difficult to force her to leave considering her history and her valuable contributions to the company. Taylor can’t tell her not to do fittings because that’s part of Brooke’s job.

Though Taylor will say she’s not feeling threatened by what she sees as Brooke’s tricks, there’s no question that she does feel frustrated that Brooke won’t go away. Brooke isn’t going anywhere, and she’s always going to have connections with Ridge, not only through their work but with their shared son, RJ, even though we have no idea where he is these days.

At the moment, Taylor is at an impasse and her only real option is to have a heart-to-heart talk with Ridge about boundaries. She knows she can express her feelings, but it’s going to be hard to ask Ridge not to interact with Brooke because of their professional and personal connections. However, we think Taylor will put her foot down and give Ridge an ultimatum: no more fittings with Brooke.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor mentioned in the April 14 episode that Ridge is busy getting the couture line ready for the upcoming fashion show. He and Eric (John McCook) need to focus on that and not on Brooke’s antics. Taylor might tell Ridge to stay away from Brooke’s fittings moving forward to avoid any confusion about his feelings for her.

Whether Ridge would comply with Taylor’s wishes is the question. He doesn’t like being told what to do and, knowing Ridge, he’d like to think Taylor would believe that he’s committed to her. The moment an ultimatum comes into play, things will shift in their relationship. However, Taylor is in a pickle because Brooke truly believes she’s getting back with Ridge. An ultimatum might be Taylor’s only line of defense.