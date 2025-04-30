The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge makes a shocking decision?

Sometimes the only decision to make in life is no decision. With pressure to choose between Brooke and Taylor, will Ridge end up making a shocking decision on The Bold and the Beautiful?

On the heels of the wildly popular Forrester Creations fashion show, there’s a lot of pressure on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to get back together with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Eric (John McCook) made his feelings known: he’s Team Brooke and he’s so invested in his son getting back with her that he arranged for Brooke to wear the showstopper gown in the fashion show’s finale, just to remind Ridge who he was destined to be with.

This is hugely problematic for Ridge, of course, because Ridge is with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and they’re living together at Eric’s house. Ridge was furious at the idea of Brooke betraying him and that led him to walk out of her life and back into Taylor’s life.

Despite his insistence that he’s happy with Taylor, everyone around him seems to be pushing him to walk away from her so that he can reunite with Brooke.

At the end of the day, though, choosing between the two women he loves most isn’t going to be easy. How can Ridge truly find happiness knowing that by choosing one woman, he’s saying goodbye to another?

That’s where we think Ridge might make the most unexpected choice of all: Ridge might ultimately say goodbye to both women.

Ridge’s decision likely wouldn’t be permanent; Ridge is tied too closely to Brooke and Taylor to let them both go, and he has kids with both of them so he can’t cut them out of his life completely, but he might walk away long enough for the pressure to diminish, leaving him space to figure out his love life without so many people being involved.

We know Ridge hates being pressured into doing anything he doesn't want to do, and this is one of those cases where he's not going to stand by while the women he loves are hurt. There are no easy solutions to this problem for him, and saying goodbye (at least, for now) could be the best solution to a complicated situation.