Who do you think Ridge should end up with in The Bold and the Beautiful? Brooke or Taylor? Join the conversation

The Forrester Creations fashion show was one for the ages on The Bold and the Beautiful. After Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walked the runway in the showstopper gown, there's no mistaking the message she was sending to the world: Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is her destiny. The only problem, of course, is that Ridge is presently with Taylor (Rebecca Budig). We want to know who you think Ridge will end up with in the end: Brooke or Taylor?

Lines have been drawn and sides have been taken. Ridge's own father, Eric (John McCook), shocked everyone when he admitted he's Team Brooke and he orchestrated the finale at the fashion show so that Brooke would be wearing the updated Portofino wedding gown that caught Ridge's eye all those years ago.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been thrilled to have her parents reunited, so knowing that her grandfather wants Ridge to be with another woman is a stunning blow.

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor isn't new to Brooke's games. At the fashion show, she asked Ridge to stop using Brooke's pet name despite his insistence that it's just an old habit. They've been fighting over Ridge for years, but knowing that Eric wants Ridge to end up with Brooke is something she wasn't prepared to deal with. Taylor is in a tough spot and Brooke's continued offensive is starting to wear her down.

In the April 30 episode, Ridge confronted Eric about his meddling ways, but Eric was utterly nonplussed, telling his son that Brooke was his destiny and all he's doing is trying to make him see that. The conversation was capped off by Brooke showing up at the office to talk about how social media has been buzzing about their joint appearance on the runway. Not only does she want him back, but their adoring fans want them to be together, too. "I am your Logan," she purred.

So here we are and Ridge has a decision to make. He can't move forward with two women vying for his love, so he's going to have to choose Brooke or Taylor. Or maybe Ridge does something totally shocking instead of making a decision.

What do you think Ridge will do? Will he stick with Taylor, or will he choose to be with Brooke? Let us know in the comments!