The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: father and son divided?

Eric is the mastermind behind the decision to have Brooke walk in the showstopper design in the Forrester Creations fashion show on The Bold and the Beautiful. While Ridge loves his father a great deal, will the move drive a wedge between father and son?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) had no idea that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was going to be walking the runway in Eric’s (John McCook) showstopper at the fashion show, but seeing her in the updated Portofino wedding dress definitely sent him on a trip down memory lane.

The trip down memory lane is complicated, of course, by the fact that Ridge is presently with Taylor (Rebecca Budig), not Brooke.

Taylor and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were convinced Brooke was the one who stole the show in her ever-present need to claim the spotlight, but they were shocked to learn that the whole thing was Eric’s idea. He told them that Forrester Creations is about legacy, and Brooke Logan is part of that legacy.

Needless to say, this doesn’t sit well with Taylor and Steffy, and it leaves Ridge in a bind because there’s no missing the point his father is trying to make. Eric is clearly Team Brooke and he wants his son to get back together with the woman who is his destiny, and while his intentions come from a good place, there’s no mistaking the fact that his actions will cause tension with Taylor and that won’t make Ridge happy at all.

We have a feeling that a rift might be forming now that Eric has made his feelings about Brooke clear to everyone. The media is buzzing about a possible wedding between Ridge and Brooke since no one knows they’re not together anymore, and that’s making things even worse.

We think Ridge is going to be upset with Eric because his actions are making Taylor feel like she’s not a valued member of the family when she’s the mother of two of Ridge’s children. She may not be in fashion, but she’s certainly part of the family and now things are going to be strained no matter what.

