Untamed ending explained: who killed Lucy? (Spoilers)

Untamed is a murder mystery on Netflix set in Yosemite National Park, where a woman's death sets special agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) on a harrowing investigation filled with dark secrets, brutal crimes and heartbreaking twists.

Untamed recaps Untamed episode 1 recap

Untamed episode 2 recap

Untamed episode 3 recap

Untamed episode 4 recap

Untamed episode 5 recap

While Kyle is partnered up with new park ranger Naya Vasquez, they're both forced to confront their own upsetting truths while on the hunt for a killer. One who knows the park as well as Kyle. And Vasquez quickly realizes she needs to learn how to navigate the wilderness quickly if she's going to help in the investigation. Spoilers to follow.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Untamed episode 6.

Shane chases down Kyle through the park. (Image credit: Netflix)

The final episode opens on Shane arriving back at his camp. He’s looking for Kyle, but he’s nowhere to be seen. Kyle is escaping through the park and he hears another gunshot. Shane has killed Kyle's horse. At a stream, Kyle pushes wet mud into his wound to pack it. Meanwhile, Vasquez arrives at Kyle's house and no-one’s there. She tries to call and it goes straight to voicemail. She notices his horse is gone.

Shane is tracking Kyle and finds his handprint in the mud. Kyle reaches a height and uses the scope of his gun to look for Shane. Before he can shoot, he spots a glint of Shane’s gun and his own gun is shot out of his hands. Shane takes another shot and misses. Kyle continues to run, leaping into a tree to drop down below Shane who is still shooting at him. He fires back with a handgun and runs.

It cuts to night and Shane is still tracking Kyle, finding his blood stains on the trail. Shane speaks out to Kyle and tells him he should’ve held up his end of the bargain and no-one needed to get hurt. Kyle tries to shoot when he spots Shane, but he’s run out of ammo. He’s almost passed out on the floor and as Shane holds his gun up and tells Kyle to go and see his boy, Vasquez fires a shot from behind. Shane turns around and she shoots him dead.

Kyle wakes up in the hospital. Souter tells him the doctors said he’ll be fine. Vasquez arrives and Kyle thanks her. She tells him they found drugs and cash at Shane’s camp, as well as a crate of guns buried near his tent. She’s ordered ballistics to see if they can get a match for Lucy. Meanwhile, Souter has called Jill to tell her Kyle's doing okay. When she gets off the phone, she says she has to tell her husband something that might change the way he feels about her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The truth about Sean Sanderson's disappearance is revealed. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jill tells Scott that a man called Sean Sanderson killed Caleb. Kyle found out because Shane had put up motion cameras in the park for migration patterns and found images of Sanderson with Caleb. Shane brought the pictures to them and told Kyle he should let him kill him. But, while Kyle wanted to make an arrest, Jill paid Shane to contact Sanderson to blackmail him, meet him in the park and kill him. She said it was that betrayal, more than losing Caleb, that ended their relationship.

Back at the ranger station, Vasquez is being congratulated and even Milch has brought her a cake. The FBI agent wants her to help log ballistics on Shane’s weapons. She asks Milch if he wants to help and he agrees. Meanwhile, Jill goes to visit Kyle in the hospital. She lies next to him in his bed and tells him he doesn’t have to worry about her and that she'll be okay. Then, she asks him to promise he will be to. He says he can still hear Caleb’s laugh and he sees him and they play together still, but he promises to her.

As Kyle is back at home, Esther Avalos comes to see him again. He tells her that around the time Sanderson went missing, he wasn’t at his best and he shouldn’t have led the search. He says he’ll sign any form she needs and when she asks what he thinks happened to Sanderson, he says he wishes he could tell her. That night, Stewart comes to see Kyle by the dock. He offers him a drink, but Kyle says he’s taking a break. Stewart tells him they want Lucy’s body from morgue to help her pass to the other side and be with her mother. Kyle says he can, but tells Stewart that Rory wasn’t her father. He asks Stewart who it was, but he doesn’t know.

Kyle figures out a dark secret about who Lucy really is. (Image credit: Netflix)

Untamed ending explained

The next day, Kyle tells Souter he wants to see if he can find out about Lucy’s life. He wants to fill in the gaps and heads to Yelton, Nevada following the tip from the young guy that came to the station. He reaches the church from the photo, but it’s abandoned. He goes to a house nearby. No-one answers, but the door is open so he goes inside. He finds an old woman sitting in a chair and says he has questions. She doesn’t answer. He presses on and asks about Lucy, or Grace, as she was known. The woman says that Grace will be back soon with the rest of the children. He asks after her husband and she says Lester told her not to talk to anyone.

Kyle looks around the house and the woman tells him the bedroom upstairs is only for her daughter, Faith. He heads downstairs and opens a locked door to the basement. There’s children’s beds all lined up. On one of the bed frames, there’s the carvings that Lucy made in the shack to fight off evil spirits.

Kyle goes to see Faith at the bar where she works. She says she remembers Grace, but didn’t know where she came from. She says her father would get handed these girls for a foster home racket to get government money. She says he barely fed them and kept them locked up. She tells Kyle that Grace cried a lot and always talked about her father coming to get her. She ran away after a couple of years. He gives her his number and says to call if she thinks of anything else. As Kyle goes to leave, Faith catches up with him and tells him that Grace’s dad was a cop.

Kyle calls someone and asks for a favour, off-book. He heads into the park and meets with Souter. He tells Souter that he had the lab resend Lucy’s DNA results and while Souter says he already sent those to him, Kyle says he did, but he had taken his daughter Kate off the list. Lucy was his daughter. Maggie told Lucy in her final days and had asked Souter to get her away from Rory. So, he did. He said it wasn’t hard to put the disappearance on Rory while he took her to Yelton.

Souter reveals what really happened. (Image credit: Netflix)

He tells Kyle he thought Lucy would be safe there. He said he was trying to protect his family, but then when Rory died he didn’t have a way to make it right. Kyle asks what about when Lucy came back to find him? He says he would’ve lost everything, but that he said he’d help Lucy and she ran away. He says he never saw her again after that day. Kyle tells Souter he needs his hunting rifles to run ballistics. He says he’ll call Dixon to get him to go to his house.

Before he can call, Souter stops him. He says he lent his guns to hunting friends and tries to make excuses. He says he didn’t know Lucy was still in the park until a year ago and she came to his house looking for money, but it became a regular thing and she kept asking for more and more money, as well as threatening him. She wanted him to suffer and he says he was looking after his granddaughter and then Sadie went missing. Lucy had left a note saying she’d taken Sadie to visit Lester. He panicked and got a call saying Sadie had been found by Maggie’s old house. He says he got Sadie home and went after Lucy.

He says Lucy kept running away, so he just wanted to stop her. He said he never meant to hurt her, but when she went down, he knew she would think he was trying to kill her and he wanted to help her, but couldn’t find her. He found her trail going toward El Capitan. She had knelt at the edge of the cliff, just like she did with her mother when she was little, and let herself fall. He said he was just trying to protect his family and Kyle tells him she was his family. Kyle tells Souter he has to make it right, but Souter gets out a gun and points it at Kyle. He says he’ll fix Kyle's suspension, but Kyle starts to walk away. Souter shouts at him to stop, but he won’t because he knows Souter won’t shoot him. Instead, Souter shoots himself. He falls into the river below and his body floats away.

Finding closure, Kyle leaves the park. (Image credit: Netflix)

The ceremony for Lucy’s body is held by Stewart and Kyle attends. They release her ashes into the park to unite her with her mother. That evening, Kyle follows Caleb through the park. He leads him down to the dock. They stand there together holding hands and Kyle tells Caleb he’s sorry, but says he’s not ready yet. He says no matter where he goes, Caleb will always be with him.

The next day, Vasquez comes to see Kyle. She knocks but no one answers and she heads inside. The place is empty aside from a box on the floor. A note on top says: "I left you a horse, don’t forget to feed it". Under it, the box is full of Caleb's cars to give to Gael. Kyle is driving away and he waves goodbye to Stewart as he passes by. Vasquez rides her horse through a field of wild deer as Kyle leaves Yosemite National Park.

All episodes of Untamed are available to stream on Netflix.