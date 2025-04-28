Taylor has changed a lot on The Bold and the Beautiful, and I have questions

Taylor has changed a lot on The Bold and the Beautiful and her behavior has me very confused. What happened to the strong woman who proudly stated that she doesn’t need a man in her life?

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) showed up at the Forrester Creations fashion show in the April 24 episode and nearly ruined everything when she locked herself into the vault with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who, unbeknownst to Taylor, was supposed to walk in the showstopper gown in the fashion show.

Earlier in the day, Brooke had already told Taylor that she didn’t belong backstage, given that she’s a psychiatrist and this was a couture fashion show. But Taylor insisted that she was an invited guest of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), which gives her plenty of reason to be there. Besides, she’s family.

Brooke, of course, seethed at the idea of Taylor being there to ruin her moment. Taylor almost knocked over two models heading to the runway, proving Brooke’s point that she belonged in the audience and not backstage. Locking them into the vault was the final straw.

Of course, it all worked out and Brooke was able to walk down the runway in the showstopper gown, which was supposed to jog Ridge’s memory of the fashion show in Portofino when Brooke came across the water on a boat in the same dress. Naturally, Taylor and Steffy were furious at the sight of it, but little did they know, Brooke had an ally who came up with the idea: Eric (John McCook).

Now, here’s why I’m perplexed about Taylor. All of a sudden, Taylor has gone from strong and independent to clingy and borderline paranoid about Brooke. When she first received her Broken Heart Syndrome diagnosis, she insisted that she didn’t need a man in her life to feel loved, though she admittedly loved Ridge’s support in helping her heal.

After Brooke took the CEO position at Forrester, Ridge quickly jumped from Brooke’s bed to Taylor’s, and they’ve been playing house ever since. Oddly enough, the psychiatrist is ignoring all of the blaring warning bells that should be going off about Ridge’s behavior and choosing to focus on Brooke, telling her rival to stay away from him and to stop using her cheap tricks to win him back.

At the show, Taylor even told Ridge not to use his pet name for Brooke. It’s not like Ridge can avoid Brooke completely — they work together and share a son. Even if he pledges his undying love for Taylor (which he kind of did, but only after doing the same thing to Brooke in Rome two years ago…) he still has to interact with Brooke.

All of a sudden, Taylor has gone from being a strong woman to being so concerned about Brooke stealing her man that she seems like she’s falling apart. Her behavior in the vault, looking so confused by Brooke’s frustration, is a credit to Budig’s acting skills but it doesn’t explain why Taylor has grown so unhinged. Surely she knows that this love triangle isn’t going away any time soon, and that Ridge is always going to gravitate towards both women and there’s nothing she can do about it.