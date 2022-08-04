The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Lisa throws Sutton out of her house

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) gathered to celebrate Lisa Rinna’s new wine. Before that happened in season 12 episode 13, Garcelle Beauvais filled Dorit Kemsley in on her meet-up with Erika Jayne the prior evening.

Erika had talked about how she wasn’t supposed to be drinking on the medications she was taking. “Did you feel concerned?” Dorit asked. “I did. Yeah. Even though I didn’t know she fell until after the fact,” Garcelle said. Dorit was shocked that Erika fell and hit her head. Garcelle continued by telling her how Erika voiced that being friends with Sutton Stracke is a liability. Something tells us that it’s only a matter of time before that conversation makes its way around the group…

Is it pure irony that Erika is calling someone a liability or just a lack of self awareness? #RHOBHAugust 4, 2022 See more

Lisa and Sutton met up for lunch and discussed Lisa’s wine venture before diving into the Sutton vs. Diana Jenkins feud. Lisa had come to Diana’s defense in episode 10 , so there had been some tension there. “It’s kind of fun for me to, like, torture you,” Lisa said with a laugh. As they say, behind every joke is a bit of truth. More on that in a moment.

In season 9, the women — some of whom are currently on the show and some who are not— went on a cast trip to Provence, a region in France. During a wine tasting, Lisa joked that she should create Rinna Rosé. Well, although that’s not what it’s called, she's made the joke a reality with Rinna Wines, a French wine collection.

Dorit, Erika, Sutton, Garcelle and Sheree Zampino attended Lisa’s wine-tasting soirée. Before the actual sipping of the new product took place, the ladies were talking about how the others weren’t able to attend (either due to COVID-19 or exposure). “I saw Garcelle the other night and we talked about a lot of different things, and Diana’s party came up and I remember talking about Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and her eating disorder and I had asked her if she had ever sought professional help and she said no,” Erika said.

Dorit chimed in about how she recently went to Craig’s, a popular restaurant celebrities dine at in Beverly Hills, where she sat next to Crystal. “We spent over an hour and she said she’s okay. But, I mean, she told me she’s vomiting every day,” Dorit said. The other women clarified that it was indeed self-induced. Lisa and Erika were questioning why Crystal wasn’t getting help for her eating issues. Sutton came to Crystal’s defense, saying that maybe she is.

That conversation about Crystal’s eating disorder without her present was gross. #rhobhAugust 4, 2022 See more

The wine tasting began and the women tried the varieties that Lisa was looking to bottle. At some point, Dorit whispered to Erika and asked about how she isn’t supposed to be drinking whilst on her medication; she felt like she was in the middle of trying to be a good friend and letting her friend have fun.

After the official tasting, the group was still hanging out and enjoying drinks. Garcelle asked to speak to Erika alone. She brought up how it threw her off when she said that Sutton is a liability. “I feel like you always have to clean up and take care of her,” Erika said, noting that Garcelle doesn’t have to stick up for her when she puts herself in hot water.

Garcelle asked if they could invite Sutton into their conversation, and Erika was not having it. In a confessional, Erika said that she feels like Garcelle doesn’t want to understand where she’s coming from and wants to make her the bad guy, even though she hasn’t done anything to her, adding in that she’s judgmental.

Lisa's wine-tasting saw the ladies having some deep conversations. (Image credit: Bravo)

Garcelle and Erika returned to the group, and it was like Sutton knew what they had been talking about. “I don’t like that I’ve been called a liability as a friend. I don’t like that at all,” Sutton said, pointing her finger at Erika and asking why thinks that. Erika answered the same way, that Garcelle has to clean up for, support, and defend Sutton. It seemed like Erika was the only one who saw it that way. Sutton said that’s what a friend does and Garcelle saw it as her being a loyal friend.

Erika brought up the example of how Sutton went on Watch What Happens Live and said that she paid for Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, to attend Elton John’s charity event and wasn’t thanked. Although Lisa and Sutton had discussed this before (and Sutton had apologized), it got stirred up again.

Lisa thinks that there’s a reason that Sutton wants to hurt her, but Sutton sees it as just the opposite. In her confessional, Lisa said the situation still bothers her because “there’s still some injustice to it” and Sutton isn’t being honest about why she did it.

Lisa Rinna really thought Sutton was going to come out of that looking bad after the lady showed proof that she wasn’t lying #RHOBHAugust 4, 2022 See more

“You talk out of both sides of your mouth,” Sutton said. “So do you. And you know, **** you. Get out of my house. If you’re going to talk like this, then you should leave,” Lisa fired back. “Come after me as much as you ****ing want. But do not bring up my children or my husband. Period. End of story. And if you do, I will come for you ‘til the end of days. If you come for my husband and kids, I will ****ing hunt you down!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US.