The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Diana admits she was fake while still calling Sutton fake

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 picked up with episode 10, and the ladies (minus Diana Jenkins) continued their lunch at Sutton Stracke’s home. Lisa Rinna came to Diana’s defense after getting a recap about Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party.

When Lisa brought up Sutton calling Diana some less than pleasant names, Sutton implied that Diana was mocking her two miscarriages. It was clear that Diana left out her wrongdoing during the intense conversation. Even after how bad that situation was, Sutton left feeling that she was in a better place with Diana — but the feeling wasn’t mutual at all (more on that later).

Kyle Richards jumped in as she and Garcelle were there during the fight at Garcelle's party to say that Diana felt Sutton’s apology was phony. “I thought you jumped ship real quick,” Garcelle said. “Define ‘jumped ship,’” Kyle countered. Kyle doesn’t feel like she has issues with anyone in the group, so she says what she feels in the moment.

The women moved inside Sutton’s home and the time had come for Garcelle and Erika Jayne to talk about how Erika treated her son at her party. “Can you and I have a conversation right here?” Garcelle asked. “I understand we were all having a good time at my birthday party. I understand your liquor level was beyond. Under no circumstances though can you disrespect, not only a kid, but my kid.”

Erika responded with: “I agree and take full responsibility, and you know what, I was **** talking and treating the kids like they were adults and I was wrong. You know, so I fully apologize.” She also added in that when she said to “get the **** out of here” to Jax, Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, it wasn’t coming from a bad place and it wasn’t vicious.

And i hated the way all the ladies stayed quiet when Garcelle checked Erika about her son.. Dorit and Crystal should have said something, but I forget they turn into mutes when things really matter. #RHOBHJuly 14, 2022 See more

Garcelle brought up how seeing Erika not only at her party, but also on the boat when they were on vacation in Punta de Mita, Mexico, made her think there needs to be “a balance of the meds and the cocktails.” Erika said that’s not it, and she’s on a new medication that makes her sleepy.

Kyle made a confused face when Garcelle made that comment, and she wanted to know why. “I’ve known Erika for seven years and never once have I seen her lose her composure one time, so I think she’s allowed a little bump here,” Kyle said. “This is what I mean by ‘jumping ship,’ Kyle!” Garcelle said. This isn’t the end of the conversation between these ladies.

The housewives are still discussing what happened at Garcelle's party. (Image credit: Bravo)

Kyle met up with Garcelle and Sheree Zampino for lunch, and it didn’t take long for them to jump into Garcelle and Erika’s talk. On the topic of Erika controlling her medication with drinking alcohol, Kyle’s take was that she has only acted like that two times in the seven years she’s known her.

Plus, Kyle expressed that he likes how more fun and free (and less guarded) Erika has been acting. “And you don’t think that could lead to an alcoholism? You don’t think that’s a problem?” Garcelle asked. “I think that’s a very dramatic statement,” Kyle said. What it came down to is that Garcelle is concerned about Erika.

Garcelle only said Erika’s behavior could lead to alcoholism, watch Kyle drag this out for 6 episodes #RHOBHJuly 14, 2022 See more

Sutton and Diana met up to discuss their issues, and it was the first time they had seen each other since Garcelle’s party. While they greeted each other with a hug, they didn’t waste any time diving into the crux of everything.

“I’m here to make peace and come to an understanding,” Sutton said. Diana explained that she felt like Sutton was trying to provoke her three weeks earlier at Garcelle’s party. Sutton admitted that it wasn’t right for her to make sarcastic remarks about Diana being on bed rest, but still being at the party.

What Sutton was then looking for was for Diana to say that what she did to her wasn’t right either, referencing her mocking her when she revealed she had two miscarriages. Diana’s defense was about how Sutton told her story. “If you think that was sincere, then you really have a problem,” Diana said.

The back and forth continued between the women and Sutton called Diana “delusional.” Diana confirmed to Sutton that the hug they shared at the end of their talk at Garcelle’s party was “the fakest hug I’ve ever had in my life.” For someone who was calling Sutton fake and insincere all this time, Diana admitted that she was being fake.

So Diana expects sympathy for her loss but she can make fun of Sutton when Sutton shared her loss? Diana is not a good person #RHOBHJuly 14, 2022 See more

The tension between these two will continue to run high as they couldn’t come to any understanding, but they agreed to be pleasant towards one another at Kyle’s upcoming charity event. Let’s see how that goes next week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US. In the UK, new episodes can be streamed on Hayu (opens in new tab)and are available to Sky TV and NOW customers one day after they air on Peacock.