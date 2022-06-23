The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are not hating that Erika and Sutton are actually getting along

Continuing their getaway in Punta de Mita, Mexico, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 (RHOBH) appeared to want to move on from the previous night’s disagreements. In a twist no one saw coming in episode seven, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke are actually… getting along? And talking? And acting like friends? We know what you’re thinking, and you could be wrong: It might not be too good to be true.

The women headed out for a boat day, and Erika was already beyond tipsy before stepping onboard. While she took a nap, Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins sat on the bow. Garcelle asked Diana if she had any siblings, and she shared that she had a brother who had been killed. Diana explained that they couldn’t find him and thought maybe he got kidnapped, but his body was found in a ditch. Sutton then shared that her dad had taken his own life and said it’s hard when you don’t get to say goodbye. Although she didn’t say it to her face, Diana expressed her frustrations in her confessionals. “All roads lead to Sutton,” she said, noting that Sutton always relates things back to herself.

Diana is looking for a fight. Sutton was trying to empathise with her plight of losing someone, not take over the story. It’s not like Sutton interrupted her. #RHOBHJune 23, 2022 See more

Maybe we have Erika’s drunkenness to thank for a nice conversation with Sutton, but the two connected again while on the boat. Erika brought up how they were both brought up in the South and how the culture doesn’t have parents acting “cuddly cozy.” After a nap and a stained couch by body makeup (both courtesy of Erika), the ladies were back on shore.

As Sutton and Garcelle were getting ready for dinner, the friends FaceTimed to discuss what they were wearing — and gossip. “What the *** with Erika?” Garcelle said, implying her state during the boating afternoon. “I’m still a little nervous for her. I think she’s mixing too many meds and then having alcohol,” she continued.

The group met up for dinner where Garcelle invited everyone to celebrate her birthday the following week. Lisa Rinna noted that she wouldn’t be there, because she would be celebrating her husband’s, aka Harry Hamlin, TV show premiere for The Hot Zone: Anthrax. “Not that I wanna bring this up, but I think Denise is coming to my party and I can’t believe you’re not going to be there,” Garcelle said, referring to Denise Richards, who was on RHOBH seasons nine and 10.

Two seasons later and Denise is still being mentioned? It’s giving QUEEN behavior, if you ask me. 👑 #RHOBHJune 23, 2022 See more

Lisa and Denise had been friends for decades when she joined the cast, but a huge falling out left their friendship in shambles. “I did reach out to Denise about a month ago,” Lisa revealed to the women. She had texted her to apologize for how she behaved, and Denise texted back in what Lisa described as “a nice moment.” Does this mean the Wild Things star will be holding a diamond again?! Well, in Garcelle’s confessionals, she texted Denise to ask if Lisa actually did reach out to her, to which Denise responded “when?” Take that as you will.

Garcelle is messy with these confessionals. Love it!! 😂 #RHOBHJune 23, 2022 See more

The conversation shifted to Diana, who said that this is the first girls’ trip she had ever been on. “You guys have been good to me, to be honest, like I’ve been really loved. I’ve felt from the beginning welcomed by this group,” she said. Garcelle made a joke asking if she likes some of the women more than others. Then she asked why she didn’t want to talk about her book the previous night when Dorit Kemsley brought it up. “It felt a little rude to me, because Dorit was trying to find out about you, so it felt like you shut it down,” Garcelle said. Diana explained that she gets really uncomfortable bragging about herself. Cut to Diana’s confessionals, and she told the camera that Garcelle is the most unwelcoming.

The country in me wants Erika & Sutton to let bygones be bygones and make amends. Them getting along is far more entertaining than them beefing. #RHOBHJune 23, 2022 See more

Erika and Sutton sat next to each other at dinner and had yet another moment. Sutton said she has a date when they get back home, and Erika asked if she met him on the dating app. They scrolled through pictures of the date and discussed how neither of them wants a boyfriend. The other ladies were surprised at how the two were chatting away. Dorit pointed out the bonding, and Erika said that they still have to work things out, but they’re taking steps in the right direction. Erika and Sutton clinked glasses and agreed to do what worked for them.

(Image credit: Bravo)

After dinner, Diana kept the fun going with Kyle Richards and Dorit. She talked about Sutton and how she contradicts herself. Fast forward to the next morning when the women hopped on Diana’s private jet to head home, and Sutton asked if she could sit in a certain seat, to which Diana said that they should sit in the same seats as they did on the way down to Mexico. Just as things have leveled out with Erika and Sutton, the feud between Sutton and Diana is just beginning.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US. In the UK, new episodes can be streamed on hayu (opens in new tab)and are available to Sky TV and NOW customers one day after they air on Peacock.