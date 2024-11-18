The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

After the shocking events of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, it's time to check back in with the women of the 90210 with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.

This time around, friendships aren't the only thing that have been torn apart. Marriages have crumbled too, and this will be a chance for viewers to see what has been happening behind the scenes of some shocking headlines, including the fallout from Kyle Richards' separation from her husband and the collapse of Dorit Kemsley's marriage.

Here's what we know about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo starting November 19. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. You can catch up on previous seasons on Peacock right now.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK viewers can watch season 14 as well as past seasons on Hayu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast

Returning for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 are Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke. They'll be joined by newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly join as friends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 plot

Here's the synopsis of season 14 from Bravo:

"Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke return for a season of monumental changes and new beginnings.

"Joining the group is housewife Bozoma Saint John, marketing titan and friend of Sutton’s who brings her unique flair and fierce energy to the 90210. Coming off an illustrious 20-year career as a C-suite executive, this boss is ready to leave her mark.

"Resident socialite Kathy Hilton and Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Tilly join this season as friends."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 trailer

Here are the previews of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.

SNEAK PEEK: Season 14 Premiere Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills | RHOBH (S14 E1) | Bravo - YouTube Watch On