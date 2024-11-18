The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know
The ladies of the 90210 return for another season of drama.
After the shocking events of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, it's time to check back in with the women of the 90210 with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.
This time around, friendships aren't the only thing that have been torn apart. Marriages have crumbled too, and this will be a chance for viewers to see what has been happening behind the scenes of some shocking headlines, including the fallout from Kyle Richards' separation from her husband and the collapse of Dorit Kemsley's marriage.
Here's what we know about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo starting November 19. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. You can catch up on previous seasons on Peacock right now.
If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
UK viewers can watch season 14 as well as past seasons on Hayu.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast
Returning for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 are Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke. They'll be joined by newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly join as friends.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 plot
Here's the synopsis of season 14 from Bravo:
"Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke return for a season of monumental changes and new beginnings.
"Joining the group is housewife Bozoma Saint John, marketing titan and friend of Sutton’s who brings her unique flair and fierce energy to the 90210. Coming off an illustrious 20-year career as a C-suite executive, this boss is ready to leave her mark.
"Resident socialite Kathy Hilton and Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Tilly join this season as friends."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 trailer
Here are the previews of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.