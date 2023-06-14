The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13: everything we know

For a lot of fans, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 wasn't as fun as previous seasons thanks to the ladies of the 90210 attacking each other more than they usually do. Well, cast member Garcelle Beauvais promised fans at a recent event in Canada that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 is "not as toxic as it was."

It's still early, but the promise of less toxicity is definitely something to think about now that we're getting closer to the season 13 premiere.

Here's what we know about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13.

There's no official word on the release date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, but during Beauvais' appearance at the Banff World Media festival she hinted at what she knows about the premiere. "I'm hearing November is our release date," she said.

A November start date would put the premiere somewhere around BravoCon 2023, which will take place November 3-5 in Las Vegas.

We'll keep an eye out and update this section as soon as we have an exact date for the premiere.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 cast

It's almost easier to talk about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 cast in terms of who isn't coming back in season 13: Lisa Rinna. The multi-hyphenate actress, mother, wife and entrepreneur is not coming back this season, though actress Denise Richards is making a return. Rinna was a longstanding member of the franchise, making her debut in season 5, while Richards was on the series for seasons 9 and 10.

As for the rest of the cast, we're expecting to see Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff in season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 plot

We don't know specific plot details about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 yet but it's safe to guess that a lot of the drama from season 12 will still be around in the new season along with lots of new drama.

Here's the general series synopsis from Bravo: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills attempt to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proves that living this large is more than meets the eye."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 trailer

There's no trailer for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 yet, but as soon as one becomes available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 will air on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. You can catch up on previous seasons on Peacock right now.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK viewers can watch season 13 as well as past seasons on Hayu.