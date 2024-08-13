Sister Wives season 19: release date, trailer and everything we know about the new season

After Sister Wives season 18 saw members of the Brown family go their separate ways, their story continues in Sister Wives season 19.

Last season, patriarch Kody Brown saw three of his wives — Meri, Janelle and Christine — leave him. The contentious splits led to lots of family drama as the plural family found itself in uncharted waters.

This season, the fallout continues the three former wives move on. Christine quickly meets and falls in love with a new man (their marriage was featured in a special at the end of season 18). Meri further separates herself from the family and Janelle finds her own path. Kody and Robyn are left in a monogamous relationship that neither asked for, leading to lots of questions about the future. Longtime fans also know the family was rocked by the sudden death of Janelle and Kody's son, Garrison, in March 2024. His passing will be part of the season's journey as the family comes together to celebrate his life.

Here's everything we know about Sister Wives season 19.

Sister Wives season 19 premieres Sunday, September 15, at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Max.

Sister Wives season 19 airs in the US on TLC. TLC is usually included in most cable packages and on streaming services like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max.

Sister Wives season 19 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Sister Wives season 19 from TLC:

"This season, the family faces the devastating passing of Janelle and Kody's son, Garrison Brown. Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life.

"There has been much change over the past few years, where all the Browns are facing new pathways forward. Meri takes her recent decision to leave Kody one step further by appealing to their former church for an official 'release' (their version of a divorce). Janelle doesn't need a divorce and is just moving on, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff. Christine has found her soulmate, David. In less than a year, they go on their first date, move in together, and then marry at a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends in Moab, Utah. While three of Kody's wives have left, his fourth wife Robyn remains legally married to him. Now that the Browns have left polygamy behind, Robyn and Kody face challenges together as a monogamous couple and how to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living.

"Viewers this season will continue to follow along with the Brown family’s triumphs, tribulations, and unimaginable heartbreak."

Sister Wives season 19 cast

Sister Wives is the story of a plural family comprised of Kody Brown, his first wife Meri, his second wife Janelle, his third wife Christine, his fourth wife Robyn and their combined 18 children.

Over the years, Sister Wives has explored the family's move to Las Vegas as they fled the laws against polygamy in their original Utah home. From Las Vegas, the family moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., to build their dream compound, but trouble started brewing in the marriages as COVID-19 struck and the pandemic changed how the family interacted.

While the older kids started going to college, moving away, getting married and having babies, Kody's relationships with his wives started deteriorating. Christine was the first wife to leave him in November 2021. Janelle followed in December 2022, followed by Meri in January 2023, leaving Kody and Robyn as the sole couple remaining.

Sister Wives season 19 trailer

Take a look at the trailer below for a glimpse into what's coming up in the new season of Sister Wives: