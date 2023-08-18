Sister Wives season 18: release date, cast and everything we know

TLC is known for its big reality shows like the 90 Day Universe and the latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, but the network has been home to another long-time series that's heading into its 18th season: Sister Wives.

Sister Wives initially followed a family of polygamists on their journey from Utah to Las Vegas and eventually Flagstaff, Ariz., but in recent years the family has grown apart.

Here's everything we know about Sister Wives season 18.

The new season of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, August 20, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC.

We don't have a release date yet for UK viewers but we expect that the series will become available on Discovery Plus. Once a release date is available we'll add it right here.

Sister Wives season 18 plot

Here's the synopsis of Sister Wives season 18 from TLC:

"Sister Wives, which explores the lives of the Brown family as they navigate the challenges and rewards of polygamy, has captivated audiences since its debut. In the upcoming season, Kody is still grappling with the fallout from his divorce with Christine, and he is struggling in many of his other relationships. Christine, however, is learning to love who she is on her own by planning trips and celebrations along the way. Robyn is the only wife secure in her marriage yet devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart. Meri is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn't going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision. Lastly, Kody has been spending less and less time at Janelle's house, and, after an explosive fight, she kicks him out. Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome."

Sister Wives season 18 cast

Sister Wives is the story of a plural family comprised of Kody Brown, his first wife Meri, his second wife Janelle, his third wife Christine, his fourth wife Robyn and their combined 18 children.

Over the years, Sister Wives explored the family's move to Las Vegas as they fled the laws against polygamy in their original Utah home. From Las Vegas, the family moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., to build their dream compound, but trouble started brewing in the marriages as COVID-19 struck and the pandemic changed how the family interacted.

While the older kids started going to college, moving away, getting married and having babies, Kody's relationships with his wives started deteriorating. Christine was the first wife to leave him in November 2021. Janelle followed in December 2022, followed by Meri in January 2023, leaving Kody and Robyn as the sole couple remaining.

Sister Wives season 18 trailer

If the trailer is any indication, this season of Sister Wives is going to be nothing short of explosive! Take a look below:

How to watch Sister Wives season 18

Sister Wives season 18 airs in the US on TLC. TLC is usually included in most cable packages and on streaming services like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max.