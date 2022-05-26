The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies can’t get past Sutton’s comments on Dorit’s robbery

Episode three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 sent the glamorous women to La Quinta, California — but not before Kyle Richards spilled the beans to all of the ladies that Sutton Stracke was insensitive about Dorit Kemsley being held at gunpoint and robbed. So you know drama was sure to ensue.

The group headed to Kyle’s house in La Quinta to celebrate the opening of Kyle’s new store, Kyle x Shahida, in Palm Desert. But before that, the topic of Sutton’s insensitive comments came up.

Crystal Kung Minkoff filled Sutton in on what was said, and Sutton gave insight on why her reaction was the way it was. “That burglary freaked me out. I also had an intruder break into my house when I was 14, so I’m uncomfortable with all of this,” she said.

Dorit was terrified after being held at gun point in episode one. (Image credit: Bravo)

Sutton continued to explain to Crystal that sometimes she’ll say things like what she said in the first episode, “I mean, I wasn’t held at gunpoint. I’m sorry,” when she’s freaked out because she doesn’t like to think about it.

In addition to her own experience with a break-in, Sutton explained that a gun being involved strikes a nerve with her because her father took his own life when she was younger.

#RHOBH kyle is such a backstabber. Why did she feel the need to tell everyone about Sutton's reaction. It was to trash Sutton, but also it would only hurt Dorit's feelings. What happened to all the concern Kyle had for Dorit?May 26, 2022 See more

Crystal not letting Sutton get blindsided.We love teamwork! #RHOBHMay 26, 2022 See more

At Kyle’s store opening, Sutton approached Dorit to apologize for what she said and explained that it triggered her. “When I get upset I say weird things, and I get uncomfortable, and then I say uncomfortable things. I didn’t mean it like that, and I’m really, really sorry,” she said.

Dorit accepted the apology and they hugged it out. However, Sutton and Kyle exchanged some words about how Sutton feels like she stabbed her in the back when she told the group what she said.

Sutton was seen saying sorry to Dorit in episode three. (Image credit: Bravo)

Although Sutton and Dorit cleared the air, Garcelle Beauvais felt it was necessary for the group to discuss it back at the house, since they had earlier when Sutton wasn’t there. Sutton said that when her father passed away, she didn’t want people checking up on her, indicating that everyone handles situations differently.

Diana Jenkins, the new girl who we met in episode two, jumped in to say that although she doesn’t know Sutton that well, she feels that her words and behavior are clumsy and hurt people, to which Ericka Jayne agreed. From there, Kyle was telling Sutton how she wasn’t being empathetic during their conversation and things got a tad heated. Then, Crystal joined the conversation and it got more heated.

I’m sorry but who the hell elected Diana as the groups moral authority during her 3 seconds she’s been here?? #RHOBHMay 26, 2022 See more

Crystal brought up how last season she felt “violated” when Sutton walked into her room on a girls’ trip when she didn’t have clothes on. She expressed how it made her feel at the time and how all of the women policed her feelings. Crystal feels like they all gave Sutton the benefit of the doubt back then, but now they’re all going against her and her emotions, so it’s triggering her.

Crystal is 10000% right. They're gaslighting Sutton right now. Mainly Kyle and Erika. They want her to literally be destroyed, that's all I take away from this. Poor Crystal is definitely triggered and I feel for her and I agree with what she's saying. #RHOBHMay 26, 2022 See more

Erika then chimed in — we know, a lot went on in the last 20 minutes of this episode! — asking Sutton if she felt anything for how she treated her last year. Erika went on to say that “everything” Sutton said was untrue and has proven to be untrue. She said that Sutton is the common denominator, having had issues with Crystal, Erika and now Dorit. The episode ended with Sutton, Crystal (who was in tears) and Diana leaving to go back to their hotel.

It doesn’t look like this situation is going to be cleared up any time soon. In the preview for next week’s episode, the ladies talk about the issue once again. Garcelle believes it was a setup on Sutton. And as Crystal put it, “there was a lot more said that was very dark.”

Yep, we’ll definitely be tuning in to episode four of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 airs at 8 pm ET every Wednesday night on Bravo in the US.

In the UK, the new season is available to stream the following day on hayu (opens in new tab). Also, subscribers to Sky TV and NOW TV have access to the episodes the next day via Peacock.