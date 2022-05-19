The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans pick sides in the Sutton vs. Lisa charity gala dispute

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) just aired its second episode of season 12, and while some focus still lingers on Dorit Kemsley’s home robbery , there are a couple of other talking points in the spotlight. It all goes down at Harry Hamlin’s 70th birthday party!

On Watch What Happens Live, Bravo’s late-night talk show that frequently features housewives, Sutton Stracke sat down with Andy Cohen a month before this episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 was filmed. She spilled some major tea about Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry.

Apparently, Sutton paid for a table at Elton John’s AIDS charity gala, which she invited Lisa and Harry to sit at. However, Sutton claims that she never got a thank you from the couple. Why did this get brought up? Lisa had said that Garcelle Beauvais didn’t thank Harry for his Bolognese sauce after she had eaten it (although she thanked Lisa when she received it).

At Harry’s party, Sutton apologized to Lisa in front of the other ladies, saying that she over spoke and didn’t mean to hurt the couple. Lisa claimed that Sutton did not buy a table and, in fact, she was told that Sutton canceled her table at the last minute, leaving Lisa to scramble to get a seat at the gala. However, Lisa confirmed she sat at the same table as Sutton that night. Sutton brought the receipts to show that she did pay for the table and attended the charity event.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were hysterical as receipts were brought out... (Image credit: Bravo)

In this episode, we meet Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian war refugee who is friends with Crystal Kung Minkoff and has known Lisa for years. It just so happens that she is friends with Elton John and heavily involved in his charity.

While she wasn’t able to offer insight on where the truth lies, she did call the conversation 'classless' and said it was something that should never be discussed. Kyle Richards pointed out in an interview that Diana might have been invited to Harry’s birthday dinner as a character witness to Gala Gate.

Why is this conversation even continuing if Sutton had the damn receipt??? #rhobhMay 19, 2022 See more

Lisa please. Sutton didn’t even want to say what actually happened at first. You wanted to make a moment and when Sutton pulled out the receipts and now you wanna backtrack #RHOBHMay 19, 2022 See more

When the receipt was handed to Garcelle Lisa face was priceless 😂😂😂#liar #RHOBHMay 19, 2022 See more

Rinna got issues. She's the one who pulled out receipts, but got mad when Sutton pulled out her receipt to prove what Rinna was saying was untrue. #rhobhMay 19, 2022 See more

Sutton and Lisa were able to hug it out and put it to bed (for now?), but not before Erika Jayne asked where her apology was. Clearly, emotions are still running high between the Georgia natives, stemming from last season’s feud.

Fast forward to Kyle and Sutton meeting up at Sutton’s store, Kyle brought up her lack of empathy over Dorit’s situation that we watched play out in the premiere episode.

Sutton doubled down on her reaction, indicating that she was working and that’s what was on her mind. “It seemed like you didn’t give a shit,” Kyle said. “That’s not true and you know it. And stop it,” Sutton fired back.

Kyle had told Dorit and PK what Sutton had said on the way to Harry’s birthday party, so it’s only a matter of time until Dorit and Sutton talk about it in a future episode of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.