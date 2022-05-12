The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans stunned as Sutton lacks empathy after Dorit is held at gunpoint

The ladies of the 90210 are back on Bravo with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 1 2 . In episode 1, we get an insider’s look at a terrifying situation that happened in October 2021: Dorit Kemsley being held at gunpoint during a home robbery.

One day after returning from a trip to London with her kids (her husband, PK, stayed back for a couple more days), three men broke into the Kemsley home and came into Dorit’s bedroom, where she had gotten out of bed thinking the noise was her children.

In a terrifying turn of events, one of the men allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. The suspects are then said to have wrapped up $1 million’s worth of jewelry, luxury handbags, and valuables in a comforter before fleeing the property.

Several of the women went to Dorit’s house the morning after the invasion, and that same day, Dorit went to Kyle Richards' house where she told the story to Kyle’s husband Mauricio Umansky, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais.

The ladies were sympathetic and cried with her and soon PK arrived at Kyle’s house straight from a flight from London and the husband and wife had an emotional reunion.

Kyle was shocked by Sutton's lack of empathy for their friend. (Image credit: Bravo)

There was a cast member, however, who lacked the compassion gene in the face of such a tragic event: Sutton Stracke.

Before Dorit had met with all the ladies, Sutton went to Kyle’s house, where Kyle was crying and distraught over the news about her close friend.

“Aww, it’s gonna make me cry,” Sutton said when Kyle answered the door crying. “My allergies are so bad so I look like I’ve been crying. Guess what I found in my car? Cookies from yesterday.”

The two ladies sat down and Kyle began talking about the horrors that Dorit went through. Sutton chimed into the conversation to discuss how she’s been “putting out fires all day today, too.” When asked what those were, Sutton explained that the French designer she’s bringing in for her business is having immigration issues.

She didn’t seem to appreciate it when Kyle said, “that doesn’t seem like a fire after what…,” indicating Dorit’s situation. Just when you think it can’t get any more insensitive, it went a step further when Sutton said, “It’s all relative. I mean, I wasn’t held at gunpoint. I’m sorry.”

Dorit was traumatized as she told her friends about her harrowing ordeal. (Image credit: Bravo)

While some fans have questions about the details of the home invasion, many took issue with Sutton’s empathy (or lack thereof) over the situation...

Something tells us that if (or when) Kyle tells Dorit or any of the other ladies about Sutton’s reaction, it’s going to be a huge storyline.

This is only Sutton’s second season as a full-time housewife and between this, her continuing feud with Erika, and the upcoming battle with newbie Diana Jenkins, she’s bringing so much heat that she’s going to make her own diamonds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 airs at 8 pm ET every Wednesday night on Bravo in the US.

In the UK, the new season is available to stream the following day on hayu. Also, subscribers to Sky TV and NOW TV have access to the episodes the next day via Peacock.