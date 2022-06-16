The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans cheer on Garcelle for telling Erika that she bugs her

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills headed off on vacation this episode, but tensions are still high...

Vacations aren’t all fun in the sun when you’re on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), as we continue to see on season 12, episode six. The ladies are in Punta de Mita, Mexico, and have moved past the fight over the “very dark” comments in last week’s episode — just kidding.

While Sutton Stracke recapped the previous night with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff caught up with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins. Although she felt like the friendship was restarting from ground zero, Sutton expressed that she wanted to move forward with Crystal and thinks that there’s a good side of her.

Meanwhile, Crystal got emotional with the women, who pointed out she can’t let another person put the words out there — aka, the dark comments —instead of her speaking for herself. Crystal was comforted by Erika, but noted in her confessional that Erika is “for sure” bias in this situation due to her history with Sutton.

Erika hates Sutton so much that she is egging Crystal on #rhobhJune 16, 2022 See more

To me, this feels a little… manipulative.#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/wfkzVOHTOiJune 16, 2022 See more

At the end of episode five, we had learned that Sutton talked to some of Crystal’s ex-friends, who warned her that “Crystal will make sure that she’s the best friend with the most powerful girl in the group, and she will do anything she can to get there.” At least two of the other women, Kyle and Lisa, heard similar things.

Lisa took it a step further in her confessional by saying “Crystal has told me that she had a falling out with like 14 of her friends. She knows I know these girls. I don’t know all of them. I mean, it’s a lot to be dropped by 14 friends. I don’t even have ****ing 14 friends,” she said laughing.

(Image credit: Bravo)

All of the women came together for dinner later that night, and they began talking about what had been discussed separately earlier on. Erika brought up how Sutton called Crystal a liar, which is a sore spot with her as we’ve seen her reaction to other housewives, like Sutton, who have used the L word in association with Erika before.

Sutton explained that bringing up Crystal’s falling out with her friends was similar to Crystal insinuating Sutton said something problematic. However, Crystal said she heard Sutton herself, but Sutton had just heard rumors from other people. Sutton apologized for repeating the hearsay, but she said she wouldn’t apologize for saying that Crystal had gone after her character repeatedly.

It’s worth noting that Crystal appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Bravo’s late-night talk show with Andy Cohen, after RHOBH episode five. When the “very dark” comments were brought up, Crystal insinuated that there was more than just Sutton’s jacuzzi story .

The ladies in Punta de Mita. (Image credit: Bravo)

Erika was speaking for Crystal a little too much at this dinner for Garcelle’s liking, and after another time of doing it, Garcelle stepped in.

“Erika, you’re bugging the **** out of me,” she said.

“Why?” Erika asked.

“Because why are you all in this? Like let them figure it out,” Garcelle said.

“Why shouldn’t I be in this?” Erika asked.

Garcelle to Erika: You're bugging the s**t outta me'. Honestly, she's having that same effect on me, too! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/XtdQrLe7X9June 16, 2022 See more

Back to the Sutton and Crystal situation, and Diana jumped in about how Sutton said the previous night that she likes and hates Crystal. Sutton didn’t like how her words were being misconstrued — although a flashback showed that that’s indeed what was said — and she raised her voice, a reaction that Diana called “shocking” and “embarrassing” in her confessional.

Sutton decided to take a break by going to the bathroom with Kyle, where she had a breakdown. Meanwhile, Diana broke down in tears at the table, attributing it to her being vulnerable and her post-pregnancy hormones.

Sutton may have twisted her story, but I'd get pissed if someone kept interrupting me while I'm talking, and made a snarky comment afterwards. Diana was looking for a problem. #RHOBHJune 16, 2022 See more

Emotions are high in Beverly Hills, even when they’re not even in Beverly Hills. Let the fun — is this fun? — continue.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US. In the UK, new episodes can be streamed on hayu (opens in new tab)and are available to Sky TV and NOW customers one day after they air on Peacock.