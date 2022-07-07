The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: fuming Erika blasts Garcelle’s 14-year-old son

It’s already episode nine of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 (RHOBH) and the affluent women are still partying (and fighting) at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party.

The extremely tense conversation continued between Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins. The foundation of it was that Sutton was trying to connect with Diana; Sutton shared that she had two miscarriages (Diana had one recently) and Diana thinks Sutton is fake.

Kyle Richards also sat down with the ladies and took Diana’s side. “Listen, she lost her baby, you did not. Maybe years ago, I don’t know. This is recent,” Kyle said. “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever said to me in my life,” Sutton said. Although the fight between Sutton and Diana ended with a hug, it was clear that all wasn’t well in their relationship.

Erika Jayne commented on how "hot" Garcelle’s son, Oliver, is, which Garcelle seemed to laugh about and brush off. However, an intoxicated Erika continued talking, saying things like she, Oliver, and his wife — who she referred to as his “baby mama”— could get together romantically. Garcelle was ready to leave her party and went to get Oliver.

At that time, Garcelle’s 14-year-old son Jax walked over to where Erika was sitting with Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff to get the flowers off the table to bring home at his mother’s request. “Wait, what are you doing here? Get the **** out of here. Get the **** out of here,” Erika said to Jax. Then, when he walked away, she repeated it: “Get the **** out of here before you get in trouble.”

Jax told his mom what Erika said to him, and Garcelle immediately walked back inside and over to her. “Erika, you hurt Jax’s feelings. Don’t talk to him like that. You said ‘get the **** out of here,’ that’s not okay. That’s not okay,” she said. “Garcelle, are you serious?” Erika acted shocked by her reaction and tried to beckon Jax back over to her. At that point, Garcelle and her family left.

Kyle and Sutton met up for dinner, and the meal turned to talking about Garcelle’s party. Sutton explained that Kyle had come into her conversation with Diana halfway through, and she felt that Kyle was harsh with her.

Kyle apologized and clarified that she didn’t think that Sutton was making up the two miscarriages. They both agreed that Kyle didn’t know what she was stepping into. But Kyle also said that Sutton is really hard to apologize to and she doesn’t shut up, which they were able to laugh about, hug, and move on from.

The ladies all had their respective Thanksgiving celebrations, and then Lisa Rinna got together with Diana. Lisa asked about Garcelle’s party that she wasn’t able to attend, and Diana filled her in on her drama with Sutton. It was clear that Diana felt Sutton was trying to one up her with having two miscarriages, a move that Lisa called “narcissism.”

Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, hosted Dorit and her husband, PK, at their home. “Hold on, you guys, did you miss when Erika said to Garcelle’s son, the 14-year-old, to go **** off?” Kyle asked with a chuckle. “I mean, it’s not funny, but it is funny.” The four seemed to agree that they like how Erika is more relaxed and she was entitled to a blowout, as PK put it.

Sutton invited all the women over to see her new house, even though the renovation wasn't complete yet. Sheree Zampino stopped by Garcelle’s house before lunch and filled her in on what Erika said to her son. “I did not want to have that conversation with [Erika] with her in that condition. I want her when she’s sober and she can hear me,” Garcelle said.

Guess what? That time is coming very soon.

The group sat down for lunch; Diana wasn't able to make it because she was sick, but she didn't tell Sutton in a move that Garcelle called “rude.” Sutton said she doesn’t like passive-aggressive behavior, and Lisa chimed in with: “Well, that’s the pot calling the kettle black, isn’t it?” She then took it upon herself to defend Diana, who wasn’t there, by asking Sutton if she cussed at her at Garcelle’s party.

We’ll have to wait until next week to see how the lunch continues, but something tells us that it’s not going to be all smiles and rainbows.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US. In the UK, new episodes can be streamed on Hayu (opens in new tab)and are available to Sky TV and NOW customers one day after they air on Peacock.