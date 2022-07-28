The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Erika warns Garcelle about Sutton being a 'liability for you'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 12 episode 12 opened still at Diana Jenkins’ Christmas party… where Erika Jayne was incredibly insensitive to Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating and body issues.

Diana’s fiancé, Asher Monroe, invited attendees to hear him sing “O Holy Night.” Erika went up to the music stand by the piano and Asher shooed her away. “You can’t read those, girl, get, get, get, get, get,” he said. “Show off your Broadway background, come on,” Diana said to Erika. “Honey, that **** crashed two years ago,” Erika replied. With the group sitting, Asher began singing and about halfway through, Erika decided to join in from her seat… loudly and noticeably. Blame it on her missing the spotlight or blame it on her having one too many drinks, but some of the other women weren’t amused.

Watching Erika sing over Diana’s boyfriend’s performance was one of the worst second hand embarrassment experiences of my life. #RHOBHJuly 28, 2022 See more

Afterwards, Erika sat down with Diana, Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton. “Kathy, I want to say something and I want to get it off my chest,” Erika started. “You invited me to a lot of events, and the truth is I didn’t want to bring my scorn and my ****ing scarlet letter onto your daughters and onto you.” Erika asked Kathy to explain that it wasn’t personal to Paris and Nicky Hilton, which implied that she was invited to Paris’ recent wedding festivities.

Kathy then went to sit with her sister, Kyle Richards, as well as Garcelle Beauvais and Sheree Zampino, and said that things were getting out of control with Erika. “Did you know she told my son to **** off ? My 14-year-old?” Garcelle asked.

Kyle said (and not for the first time) that Erika is loosening up and making little mistakes, and they have to cut her some slack. Garcelle wasn’t down for that, and they talked about her behavior on several occasions. Meanwhile, Erika said to Lisa and Diana that she was taking Lexapro, Wellbutrin, and “other things,” along with drinking.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Garcelle went over to Diana to say goodbye, and Erika and Lisa decided to leave. Diana took the opportunity to apologize to Garcelle. “My behavior at your party was inappropriate. It really was. Sutton said few things, she literally pressed every button there was to press. You came in, just really beautiful in your white dress. I lashed out in the worst possible way, in a rude way. I, I really I do apologize,” Diana said. The two hugged it out and it seemed like they were moving in a positive direction.

Diana was an ass when she entered Garcelle's party it wasn't just Sutton #RHOBHJuly 28, 2022 See more

Lisa went over to Erika’s house, where Erika admitted to blacking out, hitting her head and vomiting after Diana’s party. In her confessional, Erika talked about how the holidays are hard when they used to be one way and now they’re another. Lisa explained how her antidepressants make alcoholic drinks stronger and how she was “out of control.” Erika agreed that it can’t happen like that anymore, because she could hurt herself, and that this was her rock bottom moment.

So is Kyle totally fine with Lisa and Erika saying her drinking was out of control? Or is that just for Garcelle? @BravoTV #rhobhJuly 28, 2022 See more

Erika and Garcelle met for drinks after the New Year to catch up. “The last couple of times I saw you, you were a little tipsy,” Garcelle said, which Erika rebutted by saying she was actually blacked out from the combination of alcohol and medication. Erika mentioned that after everything she went through, she feels like she has a new set of eyes.

Garcelle asked if she saw anything in their friend group that she hadn’t seen before. “I’m glad you have Sheree, because I think Sutton is a liability for you,” Erika said, noting that she’s unpredictable in some ways.

In her confessional, Garcelle went in on the topic: “The bottom line is Erika is a liability walking around every day. Is there a more scandalous woman in America today than Erika Jayne?” The conversation about Sutton continued. “You don’t have to cover for her all the time,” Erika said, noting that “she knows what she’s doing.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US.

In the UK, new episodes can be streamed on Hayu (opens in new tab)and are available to Sky TV and NOW customers one day after they air on Peacock.