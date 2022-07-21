The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Jamie Lee Curtis joins for a scene

It’s Christmastime in Beverly Hills, but season 12, episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) had a Halloween vibe… the movie, that is. And something even more special about this episode was that it was the return of hunky-dory herself, Kathy Hilton.

Kyle Richards hosted a fundraiser for My Hand In Yours, a company that provides 100% of its proceeds to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and was founded by her famous friend and Halloween (1978), Halloween Kills (2021) and Halloween Ends (2022) co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis. With Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais sick with COVID-19, you would think the lunch would be totally drama-free. Well, no such luck.

“I heard that you had lunch with Sutton. How did it go?” Dorit Kemsley whispered across the table. “Terrible,” Diana Jenkins responded, referring to the end of last week’s episode . Diana is “repulsed” by Sutton and feels that she “offends my space.”

After Jamie left, the real talks kicked up a notch. Dorit sat down with Sutton Stracke and Sheree Zampino and brought up the Diana lunch. “Why are you always in trouble? What’s that about?” Sheree asked. “I don’t know,” Sutton said. “What do you think?” Sheree asked. “Because I say what I think,” Sutton replied. “How’s that working out for you?” Sheree said. Dorit and Sheree explained things from Diana’s side, saying how Sutton was bitchy to her at one of her lowest moments, and was questioning her being on bedrest due to her miscarriage but she still attended Garcelle’s birthday party.

Meanwhile, Kyle was in another room with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Diana. Kyle asked Crystal about what she had posted on Instagram one day early, which was a selfie with a caption detailing that she’s “been really struggling with my ED and body image.” Crystal explained that she hasn’t nailed down what causes it, but the holidays can be triggering. “So you eat very little and the very little you eat, you throw up,” Kyle said. “Wow, you’re asking the hard questions,” Crystal responded. “I’m asking because I know,” Kyle said, referring to the eating issues she had when she was younger. Crystal revealed that she feels like physically being in her body sucks and she’s exhausted from it. “I want to eat a meal and, like, be okay with it,” Crystal said through tears.

All the ladies came together and the group conversation was aimed at Sutton and Diana. “I think Diana isn’t ready to kind of accept anything,” Sutton said. “She’s right,” Diana replied. Sutton said she’s done apologizing, because she already had multiple times. Diana explained how recent her miscarriage was and why she reacted the way she did. Sutton said that she was trying to connect when she brought up her own two miscarriages, and she takes the blame for 95% of their rocky start, a sentiment which Diana seemed to genuinely appreciate.

Diana hosted a Christmas party at her house. With all the women in attendance, including Kathy, but not including Dorit because she caught COVID-19, you knew it was going to be an interesting night.

Garcelle commented to Crystal about how thin she looked, and that moved into a conversation about how Crystal hadn’t been feeling great with all the eating around the holidays. Erika asked more about it, and Crystal said she eats, feels bad and then wants to get rid of it. “Well I always think, take laxatives and get rid of it,” Erika said. The discussion continued and Erika said that she would rather poop it out. Crystal couldn’t tell if she was trying to be helpful or just had a couple too many drinks.

When a server came around with chicken tenders, Kyle, Erika and Crystal went to check them out. “You can’t have this, it’s a chicken tender,” Erika said. We’ll have to wait until next week to see how Crystal reacted to that one.

