Simpsons did it — new Max reality show is eerily similar to an old Simpsons gag

South Park once made the joke that The Simpsons had already covered about as many plotlines as you could conceive of for an animated series. Apparently, that extends to reality series too, as an upcoming new reality series on Max (soon to be rebranded as HBO Max, again), Back to the Frontier, is almost identical to an idea that The Simpsons did almost a quarter of a century ago.

Back to the Frontier, which debuts on Max on July 10, takes three families and challenges them to forgo the comforts of modern day and live as 1880s homesteaders. That’s what Homer, Marge and the kids had to do in The Simpsons season 14 episode 5, "Helter Shelter,” which has the official synopsis that reads: “The Simpsons [sic] family must participate in a reality television show in which they try to live in the same way that the families did in the 1800s.” Apparently, The Simpsons ability to predict the news extends to pop culture.

Hopefully, Max didn’t set any of the three families at the center of their series down a raging river to add excitement, as the reality TV producers did in that episode of The Simpsons.

Just to be clear, I’m not throwing any accusations that Back to the Frontier intentionally took their idea from The Simpsons. I just personally find it hilarious that we’re actually getting a real reality series that was a gag in the classic, long-running animated series (The Simpsons is heading into season 37 in fall 2025).

As for the actual show, Back to the Frontier is executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines and their Magnolia Network. Three families from across the country will live on land surrounded by tens of thousands of acres of wilderness, with no modern conveniences. They must live on the frontier for eight weeks, reinforcing their own shelter, raising livestock, collecting food and rationing their supplies with the goal of having enough resources that would allow them to last through the winter, while also reflecting on their own relationships with modern technology and each other.

“This series taps into something we’ve always believed — that stepping away from the noise of everyday life can bring you closer to what matters most,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “It is proof that no matter where you find yourself, the most important part of home is the people you share it with.”

Back to the Frontier will premiere one episode a week on Max starting Thursday, July 10. You must have a Max subscription in order to watch.

See a preview of the reality series with the Back to the Frontier trailer right here:

If you want to watch The Simpsons episode that features this kind of reality show, all episodes of The Simpsons are streaming on Disney Plus.