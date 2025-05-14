How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 online or on TV

The viral reality hit TV show returns when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 returns to screens on Thursday, May 15.

TSLoMW is a reality show which focuses on a group of Mormon housewives who became social media personalities after one of them revealed their swinging lifestyles.

It originally broadcast in mid-2024 but it became massive in the latter half of the year when it began airing on TV and internationally, bringing a whole new audience to the 'MomTok' group.

TSLoMW season 2 introduces new figures from the original story who weren't present in the first season, sees friendships deteriorate due to secret-keeping, and continues story lines from the first season.

So if you're excited for the return, here's how to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2.



How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 in the US

If you live in the US and can't wait to see The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2, then you'll be able to watch the show all at once without waiting for weekly episode drops. All 10 episodes of season 2 air from Thursday, May 15.

You can watch the series on Hulu, the streaming service that also offers all 8 episodes of the first season of TSLoMW.

Hulu starts at $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier and $17.99 for its ad-free one, with annual options for both. Many people also choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle which gets you Hulu and Disney Plus for $10.99 monthly.

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 in the UK

With Hulu not being a thing outside the US, you'll instead be able to watch all of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 on Disney Plus in the UK.

All ten episodes of the series will join the first season on the streamer from Thursday, May 15, which is the same time it debuts in the US.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for £4.99 per month but that's for the ad-supported tier. £7.99 per month gets you ad-free streaming and there's also an annual version of this plan for £79.90.

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 in Australia

As in the UK, and in fact most other places in the world, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 will air in Australia on Disney Plus.

All episodes will arrive on the same day: Thursday, May 15, so you won't need to wait to binge them.

In Australia, Disney Plus starts at $15.99 per month or $159.99 for an annual plan.