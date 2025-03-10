The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality show

The newest stars of the reality TV sphere are back for an encore, as The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 is on its way. After their breakout first season, what do Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura and more up to this time around.

After becoming internet sensations on MomTok and the revelation of some of their swinging lifestyles, the show became a hit on Hulu, and again when it aired on ABC in the winter of 2025. And considering how The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1 ended, it was only a matter of time until we found out what came next.

Read on for everything that you need to know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2.

Get ready to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 this May, as the new season premieres exclusively on Hulu on May 15.

All episodes of the first season premiered on Hulu at the same time, but it’s not immediately clear if this new season will follow the same release strategy or if they are going to switch it up and release new episodes weekly. Also, at this time, we have no idea if there will be plans to air the reality show eventually on ABC as they did with season 1, but if they do perhaps sometime in the summer could make sense.

In order to make sure you can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2, you need to have a Hulu subscription. Access to the streamer is available through either a standalone Hulu subscription, as part of Hulu with Live TV or you can bundle the streamer with Disney Plus.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 cast

The entire cast from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1 is back for season 2. That includes:

Taylor Frankie Paul

Jen Affleck

Jessi Ngatikaura

Demi Engemann

Layla Taylor

Mayci Neeley

Mikayla Matthews

Whitney Leavitt

We can expect to see many of the women’s significant others as part of the show, and as is being teased, so will an individual involved in the original swinging scandal that they were involved in.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 plot

One of the big storylines at the end of the first season was the tension between Taylor, Mayci and Taylor’s partner Dakota. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1 ended with Mayci reaching out to a woman named Jenna, who Dakota was allegedly dating at the same time that he began seeing Taylor, as she sought to find out more information. So how will that situation play out in the new seasons?

We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime there are more storylines being teased in the official synopsis for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2:

“The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies, and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 trailer

A teaser trailer for the new season has been released, giving fans just a quick glimpse of some of the drama to come. Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 teaser trailer right here:

The Secret of Mormon Wives | Season 2 Returns May 15 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 behind the scenes

The production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is handled by Jeff Jenkins Productions, with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. The series is executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck, Eric Monsky, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans, Danielle Pistotnik, Georgia Berger, and Lisa Filipelli.