The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: release date and everything we know about the TikTok scandal series

What happens when religious couples act, well, not so religious? We'll find out on Hulu ' s new show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

If you're on TikTok, chances are you've seen a video from at least one of the women featured in the reality docuseries. Perhaps it was a video detailing how the group of Utah Mormon influencers/swingers — yes, swingers — just about fell apart when a line was crossed. But the docuseries promises into these women's lives.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Hulu reality docuseries, which joins the likes of The Kardashians season 5 and Perfect Wife.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives starts streaming on Hulu Friday, September 6. All six episodes will be released at that time, according to IMDb.

Have your login ready, because the show is going to be available exclusively on Hulu in the US, meaning you must be a subscriber to the platform to watch it.

Right now we're not sure if/when The Secret Live of Mormon Wives is going to premiere in the UK, but when anything comes out we'll share it here.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives subjects

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will follow eight women:

Taylor Frankie Paul: Taylor was married to Tate, and they have two children together, but they divorced after complications with their "soft swingers" lifestyle. Taylor is now in a relationship with Dakota Mortensen and they recently had a baby.

Mikayla Mathews: Mikayla is a mom of three. People have criticized her marriage and husband because he was 21 and she was 16 when they got together.

Whitney Leavitt: Whitney is a mom of two with one on the way with husband Conner.

Mayci Neeley: Mayci is a mom of two who has been open about her IVF journey and is hoping for baby number three, her second with her husband Jacob (her previous child was with her then boyfriend who passed away in an accident).

Jennifer Affleck: Jennifer has two kids and is married to her husband, Zac.

Demi Engemann: Demi got married to her first husband at a young age, and the two had a daughter together. They divorced when Demi was 24 and their daughter was 3. She met Bret, who is roughly 17 years older than her and has two sons. They hope to have children together.

Jessi Ngatikaura: Jessi has a son, a daughter and a step-daughter, and is married to her husband, Jordan.

Layla Taylor: Layla is the mom of two boys. She got divorced from her husband in 2022 or 2023, but any additional details have been kept hush-hush for the most part.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives plot

The reality docuseries follows eight women who are moms, influencers, swingers and Mormons, formally known as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). Dubbed #MomTok on TikTok, this group looks wholesome on the outside, but some of these women were the center of the soft-swinging sex scandal in 2022. It was also revealed that alcohol was part of the soft-swinging group, although it was kept under wraps since booze is a big no-no in Mormon culture.

As detailed in a video by Taylor Frankie Paul, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will give the answers we've been waiting for: what really happened during the swinging scandal? How did it impact those around them?

This isn't Hulu's first step into the LDS world. The streaming service released Mormon No More and Under the Banner in Heaven in 2022.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives trailer

While Hulu hasn't released an official trailer, in true TikTok creator form, the ladies created their own videos to promote the new show, including the one below.