Back in 2016, the disappearance of a Redding woman took the US by storm, and now we're going to learn what actually happened through Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini which releases on Thursday, June 20.

Quick links US: Hulu

UK: Not streaming yet

Watch abroad with a VPN

This true crime documentary looks at, as you can tell Sherri Papini, who was seemingly kidnapped for three weeks.

In Perfect Wife we learn about the events of the disappearance and strange reappearance as they happen, and then follow the actions of the police, family and Papini herself as an investigation pursues and more secrets emerge.

So here's how to watch Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini so you can find out more about what happened.

How to watch The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini in the US

If you want to watch Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini you'll want to sign up for Hulu, because the docuseries is a Hulu Original.

There are three episodes of Perfect Wife, and all will hit Hulu at the same time on Thursday, June 20.

You can sign up for a Hulu subscription for as little as $7.99 per month, but that's for its ad-enabled tier, and an extra $10 each month will put you on its ad-free tier.

Many choose to sign up for Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which combines it with Disney Plus and optionally ESPN Plus too. Prices begin at $9.99 per month for its lowest tier and go up quite a bit for ESPN Plus and ad-free streaming, and you can find our guide here to give you more information.

All of the bundles include Hulu.

Can you watch The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's been no confirmed streaming option to catch The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini in the UK.

When Hulu series cross the Atlantic, they usually end up on Disney Plus, however not all documentaries make the journey. This is especially true of true crime docs on American figures, like Sherri Papini, so I wouldn't be surprised if Perfect Wife never made its way to Disney Plus.

How to watch The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!