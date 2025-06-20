The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox tells the story of an American student played by Grace Van Patten who is arrested for murder in Italy.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is a new eight-part drama series that follows the shocking 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher, who was killed whilst on an exchange programme in Perugia, Italy, and how her roommate Amanda Knox was wrongly jailed for the crime. Grace Van Patten stars as Amanda, who spent almost four years in jail before she was exonerated in 2015, and the series follows her fight to clear her name.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an eight-episode series that will begin onHulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK from Wednesday August 20 2025. It starts with two episodes on the launch date followed by one new episode weekly.

Yes there's already a teaser trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox in which we hear Amanda Knox say "many people think they know my story. But now it’s my turn to tell it." So, prepare for a fresh take on the sad saga. Take a look at the teaser below...

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox plot

The eight episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will follow what happened to US student Amanda in 2007 when she was arrested for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher causing a huge media storm at the time. We will add more about what is shown in the drama when details are released but see more on the Meredith Kercher case below...

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox shows the media storm surrounding Amanda's arrest and trial. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox cast — Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox

Grace Van Patten plays Amanda Knox, a US student studying in Italy who is accused of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher. She starred in the series Nine Perfect Strangers and Tell Me Lies. Grace has also been in Without You, Mayday, The Sopranos, Maniac and The Violent Heart.

Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, with Joe Lanza as Chris Mellams. (Image credit: DIsney Plus)

Who else is starring?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox also stars Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) as Edda Mellas, Anna Van Patten as Deanna Cox, Crosby Fitzgerlad as Madison, Joe Lanza as Chris Mellams and Jared Canfirld as Chris Robinson. John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei also star.

The real story – all about the murder of Meredith Kercher

Meredith Kercher was a 21-year-old British university student who was on an exchange programme in Italy when she was killed in her student home in 2007.

Her American roommate Amanda Knox and Amanda’s then boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito and a third person, Rudy Guede, were convicted of murder and sexual violence in 2009. Amanda and Raffaele were then freed on appeal. Amanda returned to the US. Their guilty verdicts were reinstated in 2014, but they were overturned in 2015 and they were both exonerated.