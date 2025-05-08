The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Jodie Sweetin is back as supersleuth Jane DaSilva. In The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby, Jane is on the trail of a killer at her alma mater.

Sweetin originated the role of Jane DaSilva in 2023's The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost. When Hallmark Plus debuted in 2024, the new streaming platform featured three new movies in The Jane Mysteries franchise: A Deadly Prescription, Murder at Moseby and Too Much to Lose. Now, Murder at Moseby is making its network debut on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby.

The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby premieres Thursday, May 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery. The movie is already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.

For those UK mystery fans hoping to watch, we don't have a release date in the UK just yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. New movies debut on Hallmark Plus the day after they air, but you'll need a subscription in order to watch them.

The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby from Hallmark Mystery:

"Jane goes undercover at her alma mater to help her college boyfriend solve a crime he may have witnessed years ago – during the annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival."

The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby cast

Jodie Sweetin stars as Jane DaSilva and Stephen Huszar stars as Detective John Cameron in The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby.

Sweetin is probably most recognized for her role as Stephanie Tanner in Full House and the spinoff, Fuller House. Over the years, Sweetin has built a large presence on Hallmark, appearing in several movies including The Heiress and the Handyman, Love's Second Act and A Cozy Christmas Inn.

Huszar is making his fourth appearance in The Jane Mysteries as Detective Cameron. He's previously starred in other Hallmark movies like Everything Puppies, Everything Christmas and A Royal Christmas Crush.

The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby from Hallmark Mystery below.

Preview - The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby - Starring Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar - YouTube Watch On