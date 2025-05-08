The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie
Jodie Sweetin stars as Jane the sleuth.
Jodie Sweetin is back as supersleuth Jane DaSilva. In The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby, Jane is on the trail of a killer at her alma mater.
Sweetin originated the role of Jane DaSilva in 2023's The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost. When Hallmark Plus debuted in 2024, the new streaming platform featured three new movies in The Jane Mysteries franchise: A Deadly Prescription, Murder at Moseby and Too Much to Lose. Now, Murder at Moseby is making its network debut on Hallmark Mystery.
Here's everything we know about The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby.
The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby release date
The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby premieres Thursday, May 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery. The movie is already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.
For those UK mystery fans hoping to watch, we don't have a release date in the UK just yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. New movies debut on Hallmark Plus the day after they air, but you'll need a subscription in order to watch them.
The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby premise
Here's the official synopsis of The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby from Hallmark Mystery:
"Jane goes undercover at her alma mater to help her college boyfriend solve a crime he may have witnessed years ago – during the annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival."
The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby cast
Jodie Sweetin stars as Jane DaSilva and Stephen Huszar stars as Detective John Cameron in The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby.
Sweetin is probably most recognized for her role as Stephanie Tanner in Full House and the spinoff, Fuller House. Over the years, Sweetin has built a large presence on Hallmark, appearing in several movies including The Heiress and the Handyman, Love's Second Act and A Cozy Christmas Inn.
Huszar is making his fourth appearance in The Jane Mysteries as Detective Cameron. He's previously starred in other Hallmark movies like Everything Puppies, Everything Christmas and A Royal Christmas Crush.
The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby trailer
Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby from Hallmark Mystery below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch Friendship
I can't wait for Dakota Johnson's Materialists — but I can’t understand why its latest trailer brought back this old movie trailer trend