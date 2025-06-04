'Miss Marple on steroids.' Downton Abbey star's cosy new murder mystery drama gets release date at last

Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan's new murder mystery series, based on the Puzzle Lady book series by Parnell Hall, has finally got a release date.

Murder Most Puzzling will begin on 5 (formerly Channel 5) on Thursday, June 19 at 8.00 pm (see our TV guide for full listings).

Logan stars as crossword puzzle setter Cora Felton — a character who has alternately been described as Miss Marple on steroids or Jessica Fletcher meets Groucho Marx — who moves to the sleepy market town of Bakerbury. The baffled local police ask her to help investigate a strange murder where a crossword puzzle is left on the body. But, in a twist, Cora isn't who she says she is in the three-part drama.

Phyllis Logan was recently seen in the BBC drama Miss Austen (Image credit: BBC)

It turns out she is useless at solving crosswords but rather brilliant at cracking murders. It's also revealed that while Cora has given up drinking and smoking, she's yet to give up men and has been married so many times she can't even recall how many husbands she's had.

The makers tease: "The eccentric Cora isn't who she claims to be, and as she throws herself into a murder case that has the town's residents baffled, she starts to gather allies and enemies in equal measure."

If Murder Most Puzzling proves a success, there’s certainly plenty of scope for further series, as the American author Parnell Hall wrote 20 Puzzle Lady books before his death aged 76 in 2020.

Murder Most Puzzling sounds a little like Ludwig (Image credit: BBC)

There are certain similarities to the recent David Mitchell hit Ludwig, where the comedy star played a crossword setter turned crime solver, although in Ludwig's case, he certainly could solve crosswords.

The announcement about Murder Most Puzzling comes in the same week as the trailer for the new Downton Abbey movie was released. In the trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grande Finale, we see Phyllis Logan reprise her role as Mrs Hughes.

Murder Most Puzzling is just the latest in a long line of cosy crime dramas announced in recent times. It appears that viewers can’t get enough of them! Filming on Murder Most Puzzling took place in Northern Ireland.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount Plus commented: "We're very pleased to bring The Puzzle Lady to Channel 5, a compelling, cosy crime drama that will keep viewers guessing and entertained equally. Phyllis Logan will be excellent as Cora Felton, our Puzzle Lady."

