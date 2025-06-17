Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie
Alison Sweeney is back as Hannah Swensen.
Fresh off a pair of new Passport to Love movies on Hallmark Channel, Alison Sweeney is on the case again in Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Mystery.
Sweeney recently partnered with fellow Hallmark Channel frequent flyer Ashley Williams in the charming pair of travel-themed movies, To Barcelona, With Love and To Barcelona, Forever, which were part of the Passport to Love 2025 programming event. The two other movies rounding out the annual celebration of summer travel are Villa Amore and A Machu Picchu Proposal.
Here's everything we know about Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.
Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery release date
Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres Sunday, June 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery and will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.
You can also access Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.
Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premise
Here's the official synopsis of Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery from Hallmark Mystery:
"When Hannah’s customer and Delores’ theater rival is murdered, Hannah must find her killer in order to save her mother’s reputation. Chad and Hannah’s romance blossoms."
Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery cast
Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery features Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives) in the title role of baker and supersleuth Hannah Swensen. The movie also features Victor Webster (Mystery on Mistletoe Lane) as Chad and Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores) as Delores.
Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery trailer
Check out the preview of Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery directly below.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
