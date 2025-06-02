To Barcelona, Forever: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Passport to Love 2025 movie
Ashley Williams and Alison Sweeney team up for another adventure in Spain.
Erica (Alison Sweeney) found love in Spain and now it's time for Anna to meet her match in To Barcelona, Forever. The movie is part of the Passport to Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.
In addition to the first movie in the To Barcelona duet, To Barcelona, With Love, the other movies in the Passport to Love 2025 event include Villa Amore and A Machu Picchu Proposal..
Here's everything we know about To Barcelona, Forever.
To Barcelona, Forever release date
To Barcelona, Forever premieres Saturday, June 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.
To Barcelona, Forever premise
Here's the official synopsis of To Barcelona, Forever from Hallmark Channel:
"As Anna travels back to Barcelona, reuniting with Erica to celebrate her engagement to Nico, she meets a charming farmer and accidentally finds herself 'engaged' to save his family's legacy."
And in case you've forgotten, here's what To Barcelona, With Love is about: "Erica, an American translator, secretly revises a novel set in Barcelona. Everything is fine until bookstore owner Nico invites the credited author, Anna, to the city for a book-signing."
To Barcelona, Forever cast
To Barcelona, Forever features Ashley Williams (Jingle Bell Run, Notes of Autumn) as Anna, Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives, The Hannah Swensen Mysteries) as Erica and Alejandro Tous (The Longest Night, Vida Perfecta) as Nico. This time around, Miguel Brocca (Mía es la venganza, Sky Rojo) joins the cast as Anna's love interest.
All three stars starred in the first movie in the duet, To Barcelona, With Love.
To Barcelona, Forever trailer
