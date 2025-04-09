Journey to You: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Movie

Erik Valdez and Erin Cahill in Journey to You

When Monica's dream promotion falls through, her mother suggests a very special trip to get back on track. What she doesn't expect is the romance that blooms along the way. Journey to You is the final movie in the Hallmark Channel 2025 Spring Into You event.

The other four movies in the 2025 Spring Into Love programming event include Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act, Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving and Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient.

Here's everything we know about Journey to You.

Journey to You premieres Saturday, April 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as we have one, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. They have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Journey to You

Here's the official synopsis of Journey to You from Hallmark Channel:

"After missing out on a promotion, Monica reluctantly walks the Camino de Santiago at the urging of her mother. She's surprised when along the way she finds inner peace and an unexpected romance."

Journey to You cast

Journey to You features Erin Cahill (Autumn at Apple Hill, Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane) as Monica and Erik Valdez (Superman & Lois, General Hospital).

The movie also features Pamela Field as Dot and Yvette Filanc as Olivia.

Journey to You trailer

Take a look at the preview of Journey to You below.