Return to Office: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

After working remotely, many workers are finding their way back into the office around the world, which makes for the perfect story in the new Hallmark Channel movie Return to Office.

This February, love is in the air at Hallmark Channel with four all-new movies in the Loveuary 2025 celebration, including Return to Office, The Wish Swap, An Unexpected Valentine and Sisterhood, Inc.

Here's everything we know about Return to Office.

Return to Office makes it debut on Saturday, February 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't know when the movie will reach UK viewers but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Return to Office premise

Here's the official synopsis of Return to Office from Hallmark Channel:

"After making the return to the office on a hybrid schedule, two coworkers known to each other only as Ms. Monday and Mr. Tuesday start sending friendly notes, sparking an office romance."

Return to Office cast

Return to Office features Janel Parrish as Ms. Monday (aka Liv) and Scott Michael Foster as Mr. Tuesday (aka Tom).

Janel Parrish is probably best known for her role as Mona in Pretty Little Liars. She's been in several Hallmark Channel movies in recent years, including Haunted Wedding, Never Been Chris'd and Coyote Creek Christmas.

Scott Michael Foster is known for Chasing Life, The River and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Return to Office also stars Sarah Formosa as Jackie and Erik Gow as Chad.

Return to Office trailer

There's no preview or sneak peek for Return to Office just yet, but as soon as they pop up we'll have them for you right here.