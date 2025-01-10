The Perfect Setting: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
A trip to Belgium yields a sparkling connection.
The Hallmark Channel Winter Escape 2025 celebration wraps up with a trip to Belgium in The Perfect Setting.
It might be cold outside but it's time to hit the road and enjoy a heartwarming story of love and friendship. The Perfect Setting is one of four all-new original movies in the Winter Escape 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel, including Love of the Irish, Polar Opposites and My Argentine Heart.
Here's everything we know about The Perfect Setting.
The Perfect Setting release date
The Perfect Setting premieres Saturday, January 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers at this time, but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.
The Perfect Setting premise
Here's the official synopsis of The Perfect Setting from Hallmark Channel:
"An aspiring jewelry designer returns to Belgium to visit her grandfather and hopefully win the Valentine's Day Diamond Contest."
The Perfect Setting cast
The Perfect Setting features Laci J. Mailey (Betty, Bad Luck in Love, Mary Jean Remembers, Chesapeake Shores) as Abby and David Elsendoorn (My Norwegian Holiday, Ted Lasso) as Alexander. The movie also features Hans Royaards as Laurent, Brian Froud as Jules and Justin Hay as Hugo.
The Perfect Setting trailer
We don't have a trailer for The Perfect Setting just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.