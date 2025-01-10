The Perfect Setting: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

The Hallmark Channel Winter Escape 2025 celebration wraps up with a trip to Belgium in The Perfect Setting.

It might be cold outside but it's time to hit the road and enjoy a heartwarming story of love and friendship. The Perfect Setting is one of four all-new original movies in the Winter Escape 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel, including Love of the Irish, Polar Opposites and My Argentine Heart.

Here's everything we know about The Perfect Setting.

The Perfect Setting premieres Saturday, January 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers at this time, but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

The Perfect Setting premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Perfect Setting from Hallmark Channel:

"An aspiring jewelry designer returns to Belgium to visit her grandfather and hopefully win the Valentine's Day Diamond Contest."

The Perfect Setting cast

The Perfect Setting features Laci J. Mailey (Betty, Bad Luck in Love, Mary Jean Remembers, Chesapeake Shores) as Abby and David Elsendoorn (My Norwegian Holiday, Ted Lasso) as Alexander. The movie also features Hans Royaards as Laurent, Brian Froud as Jules and Justin Hay as Hugo.

The Perfect Setting trailer

We don't have a trailer for The Perfect Setting just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.