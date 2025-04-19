Hallmark Channel's new romance Journey to You premieres tonight

Add a little amor to your weekend with a new Spain-set romance on the Hallmark Channel: Journey to You premieres tonight, April 19 at 8pm Eastern Time on the love-loving network.

The title is part of Hallmark's 2025 Spring into Love programming event, which also includes the recently released Hearts Around the Table film series as well as the upcoming Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie, To the Moon and Back.

Per Hallmark, the movie synopsis for Journey to You reads: "After missing out on a promotion, Monica reluctantly walks the Camino de Santiago at the urging of her mother. She’s surprised when along the way she finds inner peace and an unexpected romance." The romantic movie was largely filmed in central Spain, with much of the storyline taking place along the Carmen de Santiago pilgrimage route, so you can expect swooning Spanish vistas to go along with that sweet story.

Leading the Journey to You cast is Erin Cahill (Autumn at Apple Hill, Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane) as Monica Miller and Erik Valdez (Superman & Lois, General Hospital) as her unexpected beau. The ensemble also features Pamela Field as Dot, Yvette Filanc as Olivia, Eva García Montiel as Eva and Solal Bellaiche as Mateo.

To tune into the premiere of the charming new release Journey to You, you're going to need access to the Hallmark Channel. Handily, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. The network has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So, if you're looking to watch new movies (like Journey to You) as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Preview - Journey to You - Starring Erin Cahill and Erik Valdez - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Journey to You before tuning into the new romantic flick tonight on the Hallmark Channel.