Heartwarming 1993 classic Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey airs on ABC tonight

If you didn't get to cheer and weep to it when it originally came out in the early 1990s, pet lovers can catch up on a longtime Disney classic Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey airing this evening on ABC.

Premiering tonight, June 29 at 8pm Eastern Time, Homeward Bound follows three beloved pets—"Chance, a fun-loving American bulldog pup; Sassy, a hilarious Himalayan cat who lives up to her name; and Shadow, a wise old golden retriever...all of whom express themselves with very familiar human voices" (that would be Michael J. Fox, Sally Field and Don Ameche, respectively)—who set off on an adventure to find their owners after being left behind when their family moves from the country to San Francisco:

"The adventure begins when the loving owners of these irresistible pets are forced to leave them in the temporary care of a friend who lives hundreds of miles away," reads the film's synopsis, per Disney: "But after several days, the worried animals begin to think their family must be in trouble, so they decide to head for home. On their incredible journey across the ruggedly beautiful Sierra Nevada mountains, they encounter unexpected surprises from man, beast and nature alike."

Tonight's airing of Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey is part of ABC's ongoing partnership with The Wonderful World of Disney, with the alphabet network regularly airing Disney movies on Sundays for the past twenty years. Upcoming Disney titles that will soon find their way onto ABC include Avatar: The Way of Water, Elemental, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and Wakanda Forever.

Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch ABC's broadcast of Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey from 8pm to 11pm ET on Sunday, June 29 on the alphabet network. If you're not able to tune into tonight's broadcast of Homeward Bound, it is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

Check out the original Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey before tuning into the special airing tonight on ABC at 8pm.