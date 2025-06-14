How to watch Underdogs: stream the Ryan Reynolds-narrated animal doc online or on TV from around the world

The new nature docuseries Underdogs lands on Sunday, June 15, ready to teach you about some of nature's black sheep (not literally), and we'll help you work out how to watch it.

Underdogs is a a nature documentary about the lesser-known or lesser-loved creatures of the animal kingdom, ones that other nature docs choose to ignore.

Across five episodes we'll meet animals with strange parenting techniques, creatures with bizarre superpowers and the members of the animal kingdom that can only get by through subterfuge and trickery.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds narrates the docuseries, hot off the latest season of Welcome to Wrexham where he manages a different kind of underdog.

So here's how to watch Underdogs online or on TV.

How to watch Underdogs on cable

In order to watch Underdogs, you'll need to tune into the National Geographic cable channel.

Two episodes will air on Sundays beginning on Sunday, June 15, with the first being broadcast at 9 pm ET/PT and the second an hour after that.

As there are only five episodes, on the third week only one will air, again at 9 pm ET/PT.

We've got a whole guide on how to watch National Geographic if you don't have access, but if you want to use a live TV streaming service, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (on its Blue plan), DirecTV and YouTube TV all include Nat Geo in their channel line-ups.

How to watch Underdogs online

If you don't need to watch Underdogs on cable, and would rather stream it on demand at your leisure, then you have two options.

Both Hulu and Disney Plus will let you watch Underdogs, and both will get the episodes the day after they air on Nat Geo: two on Monday, June 16, two on Monday, June 23 and one on Monday, June 30.

For ad-supported streaming both services cost the same at $9.99, but you can get access to both (again, with ads) for $10.99 via the Disney Bundle.

How to watch Underdogs abroad

If you don't live in the US but still want to find a way to watch Underdogs, you might have to wait a while.

Most National Geographic movies and shows air on Disney Plus outside the US, but at the time of writing, Underdogs isn't included in the release schedule in many other region including the UK and Australia.

So it's hard to know when Underdogs will stream. Perhaps it'll arrive some time in the future or simply when all the episodes have released in the US.

However some times the Disney Plus release schedules omit Nat Geo shows, most recently with Oceans coming to Disney Plus in the UK and Australia day-and-date with its US release despite it not being announced beforehand. So it's possible that Underdogs will release straight away anyway.