Nat Geo's new wildlife series Planet Weird premiere tonight

National Geographic is getting weird tonight—literally. Across six episodes, National Geographic's new show Planet Weird is celebrating some of the planet's most extraordinary wild characters, each more delightfully strange than the last.

Debuting tonight, June 20 at 7pm Eastern Time on National Geographic WILD, Planet Weird will detail Earth's oddest creatures and their wild survival tricks: "From dancing flame bowerbirds seeking love to flying draco lizards escaping snakes and venomous water spiders, see how nature's weirdest species adapt," reads the official series description.

"In the wild, having a big attitude is a survival strategy. From the camouflaging coconut octopus to finches with a strange taste for blood and even bats with breath that can erode a cavern wall, these animal gangsters are the definition of grit," the description reads. "For some, it’s about strength in numbers, while others enjoy a solo existence, but no matter the species’ preference, one fact remains: Only the weird can survive."

The two-episode premiere kicks off with "Origin Stories," which centers on the wildest and weirdest ways that animals like the Christmas Island crab create new life. That debut will be immediately followed up by episode 2, entitled "Superpower," at 8pm, chronicling strange species who've pulled out a bag of evolutionary tricks to not only survive but thrive, "from the aquatic spider that surfs a water web, to the saltwater crocodile equipped with pressure-dome sensors and the tarsier with its incredible night vision."

To watch tonight's premiere of Planet Weird, you're going to need access to National Geographic. If you don't have a cable plan that offers Nat Geo, then the popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo channel over the internet. And if you miss tonight's two-episode premiere of Planet Weird live, don't free: the docuseries will also stream next day on both Disney Plus and Hulu.