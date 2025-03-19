Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Ashley Newbrough and Steve Lund star in this Spring Into Love 2025 movie.

Ashley Newbrough, Steve Lund in Hearts Around the Table: Jenna&#039;s First Love
Ashley Newbrough and Steve Lund in Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Brain Power Studio)

Hallmark Channel is celebrating all things love with the annual Spring Into Love event, starting with Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love.

Spring Into Love 2025 includes five all-new movies including four movies in the Hearts Around the Table series, Jenna's First Love, Shari's Second Act, Josh's Third Serving and Kiki's Fourth Ingredient, as well as Journey to You.

Here's everything we know about Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love.

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love release date

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love premieres Saturday, March 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK premiere date but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love premise

Here's the official synopsis of Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love from Hallmark Channel: "Jenna plans a charity event for Billionaire Tom Redlands. But working with Tom’s right hand Andrew is proving difficult, especially since Jenna and Andrew have a romantic history."

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love cast

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love features Ashley Newbrough (Operation Nutcracker) as Jenna and Steve Lund (Baby, It's Cold Inside) as Andrew.

The movie also features Mindy Cohn as Angie, Jake Epstein as Josh, Al Mukadam as Tom, Mishael Morgan as Shari, Kathryn Davis as Kiki, Marie Dame as Marsha and Kato Alexander as Sam.

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love below.

Sneak Peek - Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love - Starring Ashley Newbrough and Steve Lund - YouTube Sneak Peek - Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love - Starring Ashley Newbrough and Steve Lund - YouTube
Watch On
Preview - Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love - Starring Ashley Newbrough and Steve Lund - YouTube Preview - Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love - Starring Ashley Newbrough and Steve Lund - YouTube
Watch On
