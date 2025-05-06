Love in the Clouds: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Love is up in the air in this charming Hallmark movie.
Love is in the air, but it's also in the sky in the new Hallmark Channel original movie, Love in the Clouds.
A reporter is sent to cover a balloon festival, where she ends up meeting a balloon pilot who is more about making romantic moments for other people instead of finding love himself. It isn't long before they hit it off, but it's going to take some faith and trust before their love can get off the ground.
Love in the Clouds follows on the heels of Hallmark Channel's Spring Into Love event, which featured five new original movies: Journey to You, Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act, Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving and Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient.
Here's everything we know about Love in the Clouds.
Love in the Clouds release date
Love in the Clouds premieres Saturday, May 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, and it will stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.
Love in the Clouds premise
Here's the official synopsis of Love in the Clouds from Hallmark Channel:
"Reporter Brooklyn travels to the Balloon Fiesta to meet hot air balloon pilot Jared, who offers romantic balloon rides but is closed off to love himself."
Love in the Clouds cast
Love in the Clouds features McKenzie Westmore (Passions, The Bay) as Brooklyn and Paul Greene (Bringing Christmas Home, I'm Glad It's Christmas) as Jared.
Love in the Clouds trailer
Ready to take off? Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Love in the Clouds below.
