Royal-ish: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Hallmark Channel is celebrating royal romances all March long with Royal Weekends 2025. Royal-ish is the story of a fairytale come to life after an amusement park princess has a chance encounter with a real-life princess.

Royal Weekends 2025 features the royal romances we love. In addition to several favorites from the past, there will be three all-new movies coming to Hallmark Channel this month including Royal-ish, The Royal We and The Reluctant Royal.

Here's everything we know about Royal-ish.

Royal-ish premieres Saturday, March 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't know when the movie will reach UK viewers but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Royal-ish premise

Here's the official synopsis of Royal-ish from Hallmark Channel: "Lacey is an amusement park princess who befriends 8-year-old Rose, a real-life princess, and is recruited by her handsome father to travel to their kingdom and be the new governess."

Royal-ish cast

Royal-ish features Nichole Sakura (Superstore, Shameless) as Lacey, William Moseley (Christmas in Notting Hill, Raven's Hollow) and Francesca Europa (The House from Across the Street, My Norwegian Holiday) as Rose.

Royal-ish trailer

There's no preview or sneak peek for Royal-ish yet, but as soon as one pops up we'll have it for you right here. In the meantime, you can watch a preview for Royal Weekends below.