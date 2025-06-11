The Bad Guys 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the animated sequel

The Bad Guys were heroes with moviegoers when the original animated movie debuted back in 2022. As a result, Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake and the rest of the crew are back for a sequel, The Bad Guys 2.

The original movie, based on a book series by Aaron Blabey, saw a group of criminals try to pretend to change their ways to avoid jail time, but they found out that they enjoyed doing the right thing. Critics and audiences liked The Bad Guys, with it being both “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” on Rotten Tomatoes, while it grossed more than $250 million at the worldwide box office.

No surprise that a sequel was ordered. Read on below for everything you need to know about the 2025 new movie The Bad Guys 2.

Movie fans can watch The Bad Guys 2 exclusively in movie theaters worldwide on August 1.

The Bad Guys 2 is one of the few family movies new to movie screens in August (Disney’s Freakier Friday is the other big option).

The Bad Guys 2 cast

The main voices of The Bad Guys cast are all back, reprising their roles for the sequel. That includes Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula and Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington.

Other returning cast members include Richard Ayoade as Professor Rupert Marmalade IV, Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit and Alex Borstein as Chief Misty Luggins.

New to The Bad Guys 2 cast are Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) and Danielle Brooks (A Minecraft Movie).

The Bad Guys 2 plot

Again based on the book series by Aaron Blabey, here is the official synopsis of The Bad Guys 2:

“In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.”

The Bad Guys 2 trailer

Check out the trailers for The Bad Guys 2 right here, including a fun little nod to another 2025 summer blockbuster movie:

THE BAD GUYS 2 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

THE BAD GUYS 2 | Behind the Scenes - The Mission - YouTube Watch On

More footage was shown to attendees of the annual Annecy International Animated Film Festival, where Variety reports that a preview of the movie was one of the best-received at the festival.

The Bad Guys 2 director

Pierre Perifel returns as the director of The Bad Guys 2 after overseeing the first movie in the franchise. The Bad Guys was Perifel’s first feature directing credit, though he had previously worked as part of the animation department on the Kung Fu Panda franchise and other DreamWorks Animation movies.

JP Sans is listed as a co-director on The Bad Guys 2. This is his first feature directing credit, but he also has experience working in the animation departments of DreamWorks Animation movies, including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The Bad Guys 2 behind the scenes

As mentioned, The Bad Guys 2 is a DreamWorks Animation movie, in association with Universal Pictures and Scholastic Entertainment.

Damon Ross is the producer on the movie.