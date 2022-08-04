Puss In Boots: The Last Wish — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish follows Puss' quest to restore his nine lives.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is an animated comedy movie starring everyone's favorite Spanish-speaking cat, Puss in Boots.

The smooth-talking feline will be resuming his expert swordsmanship in this upcoming sequel and the second installment of the Puss In Boots franchise.

Antonio Banderas will be reprising his iconic role of Puss in Boots, as well as Salma Hayek as Puss' fiery and street smart girlfriend Kitty Softpaws.

The award-winning actors will also be joined by a star-studded ensemble voicing new characters who the pair encounter on their adventures.

Here's everything we know about Puss in Boots: The Last Wish...

Kitty Softpaws and Puss In Boots with new companion Perro. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is scheduled to be in US theaters on December 21, 2022. Meanwhile, for the UK, it is due to hit cinemas on February 3, 2023.

What is the plot of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?

The official synopsis released by Universal Studios reads: "Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives."

Will Puss complete his quest? (Image credit: 2022 DreamWorks Animation LLC)

Who is in the cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?

Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) will once again voice the sword-wielding bandit Puss in Boots and Salma Hayek (Frida) will reprise her role as Puss' love interest Kitty Softpaws, whose paws are also skilled with a sword.

The furry duo will be confronting new enemies on their journey, plyed by a stellar cast including Florence Pugh (Midsommar) as Goldilocks, Olivia Colman (The Favourite) as Mama Bear, Ray Winstone (Edge of Darkness) as Papa Bear and Samson Kayo (Bloods) as Baby Bear.

Other cast members include: John Mulaney as Jack Horner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mama Luna, Wagner Moura as Big Bad Wolf and Harvey Guillen as Perro, Puss and Kitty's new companion on their adventure.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below where Puss must come face-to-face with his biggest threat yet — his mortality.

As Puss struggles to come to terms that he has already died eight times, meaning that he only has one life left, he sets out on a journey to restore his nine lives with his trusty companion and lover Kitty Softpaws.

Of course, they come across some new nemeses on their quest. But will they manage to get Puss' Last Wish?