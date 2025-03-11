Freaky Tales: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pedro Pascal movie
A wacky trip back to the 80s awaits in this action, crime, comedy movie.
Pedro Pascal has fought zombies and gladiators, but now he is taking on an 80s NBA basketball player in the new action crime comedy Freaky Tales. And he’s not alone, as the movie features quite the cast in what could be a fun, under-the-radar 2025 new movie.
Find out everything you need to know about Freaky Tales, from its release date to the star-studded cast to its official trailer, below.
Freaky Tales release date
Freaky Tales releases exclusively in North American movie theaters on April 4. We are not able to confirm a UK release date at this time for the movie.
Freaky Tales cast
Pedro Pascal is going to have a big April, as in addition to starring in Freaky Tales he has The Last of Us season 2 premiering on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13.
Joining Pascal as part of the Freaky Tales cast are Ben Mendelsohn (The New Look), Jay Ellis (Running Point), music artist Normani, Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Ji-young Yoo (Expats) and Tom Hanks.
The movie is also going to be the last new title that features Angus Cloud after the young actor’s tragic death in 2023.
Freaky Tales plot
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck wrote the original script for Freaky Tales. Here is the official synopsis:
“Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles.”
Freaky Tales trailer
Watch the trailer for Freaky Tales right here:
Freaky Tales reviews
Having premiered all the way back at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Freaky Tales currently has a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics.
Freaky Tales directors
In addition to writing, Anna Bolden and Ryan Fleck directed the movie. The two have long been a team, directing some acclaimed indie movies as well as the MCU movie Captain Marvel. They also have notable TV directing credits, including The Affair, Billions, Mrs. America and Masters of the Air.
Here is a complete look at their feature directing credits:
- Sugar (2008)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- Mississippi Grind (2015)
- Captain Marvel (2019)
Freaky Tales behind the scenes
Hip-hop pioneer Too $hort is one of the executive producers on Freaky Tales, while producing the movie are Bolden, Fleck, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson. The movie is a production by MACRO, eOne Films and eOne Television.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Penguin Lessons: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Steve Coogan movie
Netflix UK adds Finland's John Wick movie that created a huge buzz — and it's 94 % on Rotten Tomatoes