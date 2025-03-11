Freaky Tales: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pedro Pascal movie

By
published

A wacky trip back to the 80s awaits in this action, crime, comedy movie.

Pedro Pascal in Freaky Tales
Pedro Pascal in Freaky Tales (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Pedro Pascal has fought zombies and gladiators, but now he is taking on an 80s NBA basketball player in the new action crime comedy Freaky Tales. And he’s not alone, as the movie features quite the cast in what could be a fun, under-the-radar 2025 new movie.

Find out everything you need to know about Freaky Tales, from its release date to the star-studded cast to its official trailer, below.

Freaky Tales release date

Freaky Tales releases exclusively in North American movie theaters on April 4. We are not able to confirm a UK release date at this time for the movie.

Freaky Tales cast

Pedro Pascal is going to have a big April, as in addition to starring in Freaky Tales he has The Last of Us season 2 premiering on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13.

Joining Pascal as part of the Freaky Tales cast are Ben Mendelsohn (The New Look), Jay Ellis (Running Point), music artist Normani, Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Ji-young Yoo (Expats) and Tom Hanks.

The movie is also going to be the last new title that features Angus Cloud after the young actor’s tragic death in 2023.

Freaky Tales plot

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck wrote the original script for Freaky Tales. Here is the official synopsis:

“Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles.”

Freaky Tales trailer

Watch the trailer for Freaky Tales right here:

Freaky Tales (2025) Official Trailer - Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani - YouTube Freaky Tales (2025) Official Trailer - Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani - YouTube
Watch On

Freaky Tales reviews

Having premiered all the way back at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Freaky Tales currently has a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics.

Freaky Tales directors

In addition to writing, Anna Bolden and Ryan Fleck directed the movie. The two have long been a team, directing some acclaimed indie movies as well as the MCU movie Captain Marvel. They also have notable TV directing credits, including The Affair, Billions, Mrs. America and Masters of the Air.

Here is a complete look at their feature directing credits:

  • Sugar (2008)
  • It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
  • Mississippi Grind (2015)
  • Captain Marvel (2019)

Freaky Tales behind the scenes

Hip-hop pioneer Too $hort is one of the executive producers on Freaky Tales, while producing the movie are Bolden, Fleck, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson. The movie is a production by MACRO, eOne Films and eOne Television.

CATEGORIES
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Steve Coogan in The Penguin Lessons

The Penguin Lessons: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Steve Coogan movie
Jorma Tommila in Sisu and Keanu Reeves in John Wick

Netflix UK adds Finland's John Wick movie that created a huge buzz — and it's 94 % on Rotten Tomatoes
Finn (Tanner Novlan) in tears on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 11, 2025: Luna pleads with Steffy and Finn
See more latest
Most Popular
Soledad Villamil as Ema in Caught
Caught: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Harlan Coben adaptation
Con Mum follows Graham Hornigold&#039;s story.
Con Mum: release date, trailer, what happens and everything we know
Steve Coogan in The Penguin Lessons
The Penguin Lessons: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Steve Coogan movie
Prue in her kitchen smiling for the camera and wearing a bright top and necklace and holding a fork and bowl as if she is about to eat
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2: release date, celebrity guests, episodes, interview and everything we know
Can You Keep a Secret cast Neha Fendon (Mandip Gill), William Fendon (Mark Heap), Debbie Fendon (Dawn French), Harry Fendon (Craig Roberts)
Can You Keep a Secret? — everything we know about the Dawn French comedy
Promo image from Spring Baking Championship season 11
Spring Baking Championship season 11: release date, trailer, premise, cast and everything we know about the Food Network series
Cynthia Bailey dressed in black talking to someone in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 16
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16: next episode, cast and everything we know about the series
Jennifer Affleck, Jessie Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt on The Secret Lives or Mormon Wives
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality show
What It Feels Like For A Girl writer Paris Lees.
What It Feels Like For A Girl: cast, plot and everything we know
99 To Beat is hosted by Ryan and Adam Thomas.
99 To Beat: hosts, how it works and everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch