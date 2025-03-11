Freaky Tales: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pedro Pascal movie

Pedro Pascal has fought zombies and gladiators, but now he is taking on an 80s NBA basketball player in the new action crime comedy Freaky Tales. And he’s not alone, as the movie features quite the cast in what could be a fun, under-the-radar 2025 new movie.

Find out everything you need to know about Freaky Tales, from its release date to the star-studded cast to its official trailer, below.

Freaky Tales releases exclusively in North American movie theaters on April 4. We are not able to confirm a UK release date at this time for the movie.

Freaky Tales cast

Pedro Pascal is going to have a big April, as in addition to starring in Freaky Tales he has The Last of Us season 2 premiering on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13.

Joining Pascal as part of the Freaky Tales cast are Ben Mendelsohn (The New Look), Jay Ellis (Running Point), music artist Normani, Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Ji-young Yoo (Expats) and Tom Hanks.

The movie is also going to be the last new title that features Angus Cloud after the young actor’s tragic death in 2023.

Freaky Tales plot

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck wrote the original script for Freaky Tales. Here is the official synopsis:

“Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles.”

Freaky Tales trailer

Watch the trailer for Freaky Tales right here:

Freaky Tales (2025) Official Trailer - Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani - YouTube Watch On

Freaky Tales reviews

Having premiered all the way back at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Freaky Tales currently has a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics.

Freaky Tales directors

In addition to writing, Anna Bolden and Ryan Fleck directed the movie. The two have long been a team, directing some acclaimed indie movies as well as the MCU movie Captain Marvel. They also have notable TV directing credits, including The Affair, Billions, Mrs. America and Masters of the Air.

Here is a complete look at their feature directing credits:

Sugar (2008)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Freaky Tales behind the scenes

Hip-hop pioneer Too $hort is one of the executive producers on Freaky Tales, while producing the movie are Bolden, Fleck, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson. The movie is a production by MACRO, eOne Films and eOne Television.