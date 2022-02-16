'The New Look' — cast, plot, and all about the fashion-based wartime thriller

The New Look on is set against the backdrop of the Nazi invasion of Paris in 1940 and based on real-life events, This Apple TV+ historical drama shows how fashion designer Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) dethroned the grand dame of fashion Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche). It focuses on the pivotal moment when Paris breathed life back into the world through its ground-breaking designers and shows how the new kid on the block Dior rose to fame, fending off rivals such as Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga as well as Chanel.

Here's everything you need to know about The New Look on Apple TV+...

No release date for The New Look has been announced by Apple TV+ but watch this space and we’ll update as soon as we hear anything.

Is there a trailer for ‘The New Look’?

We may be looking forward to The New Look on Apple TV+ but there's no trailer yet. We can’t wait to see the fashionistas in their fabulous creations and see what the wartime thriller is about. Keep checking this page and we’ll post it here as soon as one drops.

‘The New Look’ plot

The New Look is set during World War Two, during the Nazi occupation of France, The Apple TV+ drama charts Christian Dior’s (Ben Mendelsohn) meteoric rise to fame and how he helped to lift spirits around the world with his groundbreaking designs. Inspired by true events the drama series shows how he brought Coco Chanel’s (Juliet Binoche) impressive reign to an end and dominated world fashion in the decade after the war. Interwoven are the stories of Dior’s many rivals, including Pierre Cardin and Balmain.

‘The New Look’ cast — Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior.

Ben Mendelsohn plays the emerging king of fashion, Christian Dior whose iconic designs left his rivals in the shade. Ben played Warren Murphy in Neighbours from 1986 to 1987 and then went on to star as Rob in The Secret Life of Us in 2005. He’s had roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Ready Player One, and Captain Marvel. He also plated Orson Krennic in Rogue One.

Former 'Neighbours' star Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior in 'The New Look'. (Image credit: Getty)

Juliette Binoche is Coco Chanel in 'The New Look'

Juliette Binoche plays fashion powerhouse Coco Chanel. Juliette was only 23 when she starred in the 1988 movie The Unbearable Lightness of Being and then went on to play Cathy in the 1992 adaptation of Wuthering Heights. She won an Oscar for best supporting actress, playing Hana in the 1996 film The English Patient alongside Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas, and won our hearts as lovable chocolatier Vianne in the film Chocolat in 2000.

It will be interesting to see how Juliette Binoche plays Coco Chanel. (Image credit: Getty)

‘The New Look’ cast — who else is starring

We're expecting more terrific cast for The New Look to be announced soon, so look back here for an update when we hear further details.

The real Christian Dior and Coco Chanel

Christian Dior was born in 1905 in Granville, France. He was employed as a fashion designer when he was called up for military service but left the army in 1942 and joined the Lucien Lelong fashion house. Lelong and other designers fought to keep the industry going during the war, which meant Dior had to design dresses for the wives of Nazi officers and French collaborators. He founded his own fashion house in 1946. His ‘New Look’ collection revolutionised women’s dresses and reestablished Paris as the centre of the fashion world. He died from a heart attack in October 1957.

Born Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel in 1883, ‘Coco’ created the Chanel brand and popularized sporty, casual chic after World War One. She also designed jewellery, handbags and perfumes. Before rising to fame she worked as a cabaret performer. Coco was very controversial as she was a Nazi sympathizer and had liaisons with a German diplomat but after the war Winston Churchill stepped in to ensure she wasn’t charged as a collaborator. Later documents show she collaborated directly with the Nazi intelligence service. Coco Chanel died in January 1971.

The real Coco Chanel in the 1940s. (Image credit: Getty)