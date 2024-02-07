Franklin: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Benjamin Franklin limited series

Benjamin Franklin was one of the US founding fathers, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, inventor and now the subject of a brand new limited series on Apple TV Plus. Franklin is set to follow the historical figure during a critical point in history, one where the future of America was still very much undecided.

This won't be the first TV series to focus on a founding father, as HBO previously made the acclaimed series John Adams starring Paul Giamatti. Benjamin Franklin was a fixture in that series, played by the late Tom Wilkinson, but now he is the subject of the story and is being played by an even more recognizable star, Michael Douglas.

Interested? Read on to find out more about Franklin, including when it premieres and who else is starring in the series.

Franklin premieres exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 12.

The first three episodes of the eight episode limited series are going to be available immediately. After that, one new episode will air weekly through May 17.

In order to watch Franklin, you need to have an Apple TV Plus subscription.

Franklin cast

Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe in Franklin (Image credit: Apple TV)

Portraying Benjamin Franklin is Hollywood legend Michael Douglas. Douglas is an Oscar-winning actor for his role as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street, as well as an Emmy winner for playing Liberace in the TV limited series Behind the Candelabra. Many will know him from his more recent work in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise and from his Netflix show The Kominsky Method alongside the late Alan Arkin.

The rest of the Franklin cast includes:

Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Temple Franklin

Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) as Comte de Vergennes

Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Edward Bancroft

Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin) as Madame Brillon

Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) as John Adams

Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent!) as Beaumarchias

Jeanne Balibar (Irma Vep) as Madame Helvetius

Theodore Pellerin (There's Someone Inside Your House) as Marquis de Lafayette

Franklin plot

The TV series is based off of Stacy Schiff's book, "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America." Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France.

"At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783.

"The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history."

Franklin trailer

There is no trailer for Franklin at this time, but we'll upload one as soon as it is available. However, there are some clips of the series in Apple TV Plus' 2024 preview, which you can watch directly below: