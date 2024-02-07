Franklin: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Benjamin Franklin limited series
Michael Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin in a new Apple TV Plus limited series.
Benjamin Franklin was one of the US founding fathers, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, inventor and now the subject of a brand new limited series on Apple TV Plus. Franklin is set to follow the historical figure during a critical point in history, one where the future of America was still very much undecided.
This won't be the first TV series to focus on a founding father, as HBO previously made the acclaimed series John Adams starring Paul Giamatti. Benjamin Franklin was a fixture in that series, played by the late Tom Wilkinson, but now he is the subject of the story and is being played by an even more recognizable star, Michael Douglas.
Interested? Read on to find out more about Franklin, including when it premieres and who else is starring in the series.
Franklin release date
Franklin premieres exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 12.
The first three episodes of the eight episode limited series are going to be available immediately. After that, one new episode will air weekly through May 17.
In order to watch Franklin, you need to have an Apple TV Plus subscription.
Franklin cast
Portraying Benjamin Franklin is Hollywood legend Michael Douglas. Douglas is an Oscar-winning actor for his role as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street, as well as an Emmy winner for playing Liberace in the TV limited series Behind the Candelabra. Many will know him from his more recent work in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise and from his Netflix show The Kominsky Method alongside the late Alan Arkin.
The rest of the Franklin cast includes:
- Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Temple Franklin
- Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) as Comte de Vergennes
- Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Edward Bancroft
- Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin) as Madame Brillon
- Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) as John Adams
- Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent!) as Beaumarchias
- Jeanne Balibar (Irma Vep) as Madame Helvetius
- Theodore Pellerin (There's Someone Inside Your House) as Marquis de Lafayette
Franklin plot
The TV series is based off of Stacy Schiff's book, "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America." Here is the official synopsis for the series:
"In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France.
"At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783.
"The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history."
Franklin trailer
There is no trailer for Franklin at this time, but we'll upload one as soon as it is available. However, there are some clips of the series in Apple TV Plus' 2024 preview, which you can watch directly below:
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
Most Popular
By Adrian Back