Franklin episode 2 recap: Franklin spreads the word

At the Port of Le Havre, a large group of people load guns, cannons and various weapons onto a ship under the cover of darkness. One of them looks through the cargo then tries to hastily depart. As he leaves, he's approached by a dock worker, who doesn't recognize him. He stabs the dock worker in the heart, killing him instantly, then kicks his dead body into the ocean and runs away.

Benjamin gets the word out

Now living with Chaumont (Olivier Claverie), Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas) teaches Temple Franklin (Noah Jupe) how to use the printing press he's brought over from America. Benjamin is publishing propaganda for the American cause that he is trying to spread across Paris while he waits to discover if French Foreign Minister Charles Gravier, Comte de Vergennes (Thibault de Montalembert) will talk to him again.

Vergennes knows about Benjamin's propaganda, courtesy of Lieutenant Jean-Charles Pierre Lenoir (Olivier Rabourdin), who offers to confiscate the printing press. But Vergennes wants to ignore Benjamin for the time being.

The Franklins and Brillons grow closer

Benjamin and Temple are given a performance by their neighbors Anne Louise Brillon de Jouy (Ludivine Sagnier) and her daughter Cunegonde Brillon (Lily Dupont).

When they're alone, Benjamin tells Anne he finds her intoxicating. Only for her husband (Marc Duret) to enter, and ask straight out if they've been kissing. Benjamin insists he'd never do such a thing in his home, but Brillon makes a joke of it. Temple and Cunegonde go for their own evening stroll. When she's called away, she gives him a kiss on the cheek that Temple delights in.

Later, Benjamin goes to Pierre Beauchmarchais' (Assaad Bouab) play with Anne, as the pair grow even closer. Benjamin tells her his wife Deborah died three years ago. He calls her a faithful helpmate, rather than saying it was a marriage of the heart. Anne then tells Benjamin she was forced to marry Brillon at 15.

As they continue to flirt, she reveals she's read Benjamin's propaganda and she promises to spread the word of it to her friends, which she does with aplomb, increasing support for America even more.

Gilbert wants to help America

Temple and his new cohorts, led by Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette (Théodore Pellerin), nearly get into a fight with the king's brother. They then spot goods being sold with Benjamin's face on them. Gilbert asks if Temple knows Dr. Franklin, at which point Temple admits he's his grandfather. They initially think he's joking, but quickly believe him.

Gilbert wants to meet Benjamin. When he does, he asks if he can go to America so he can fight for liberty. Benjamin says he needs time to see if he can arrange it. Ultimately, Temple convinces Benjamin to agree, and Gilbert heads to America to fight.

Peace proposal

Prime Minister Frederick North wants to set up a private meeting with Franklin to talk peace. After tricking French police officers that are following him with decoy lookalikes, Benjamin meets Bartholomew Williams (Tom Hughes), Lord North's associate.

Williams says America has lost three more colonies to the English, adding it's absurd to think regular Americans can beat the greatest army in the world. Williams' offer is that America only has to be subject to Parliament in matters of policy and foreign trade, while adding that Franklin would be handsomely rewarded for brokering the deal.

Benjamin interprets this offer as the English being frightened that they're going to lose, so he declines it.

Chaumont's worry

Chaumont meets Beaumarchais at the port. He's instantly mad at Beauchmarchais' lack of discretion in front of his ship, which is covertly transporting weapons to America. Beauchmarchais says it’s fine, because he’s loading legal exports by day and the illegal ones at night.

Chaumont is worried about the money he'll lose if the ships are blocked. But Beauchmarchais reminds him that, when the ships return full of cotton, tobacco, indigo, he'll profit. At that point, the body of the killed dock worker is pulled from the water.

Chaumont tells Benjamin about the dead body. He wants to know who will buy the weapons he's supplying if America doesn't win. Benjamin insists America will win, but Chaumont points out he hasn't seen any American victories yet.

No more pressing

Vergennes meets with the British Ambassador to France, Lord Stormont (John Hollingworth), who is furious at France's illegal smuggling of weapons to help America. Especially at Le Havre, where a spy has provided him with a full list of the cargo being supplied. Beauchmarchais also tells Chaumont and Franklin about the spy.

When Benjamin returns to Chaumont's house, he's informed there's been a break-in. Benjamin's printing press has been destroyed and he can no longer spread propaganda. It's being investigated by Lenoir, who was most likely responsible, and he tells Benjamin he has to stay inside for his "safety," while the incident is investigated.

