How to watch Franklin: stream the historical thriller series online

Michael Douglas plays the titular founding father in Franklin, a new thrilling TV show debuting on Friday, April 12 which takes a look at one very particular period in the life of Benjamin Franklin.

Franklin follows Benjamin Franklin's 1776 journey to France, undertaken to try and win the country over the side of the fledgling United States of America in its impending conflict with Great Britain.

Along with his grandson (Noah Jupe), Benjamin Franklin needs to try and outwit spies and conspirators as he convinces the French to help... And survive with his life through the eight-year ordeal.

Part historical drama and part thriller, Franklin looks to be an important historical TV show. So here's how to watch Franklin.

How to watch Franklin

The Franklin TV show won't be airing on TV, and will show on a single streaming service. It's an Apple Original and so it'll play on Apple TV Plus.

You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $9.99 or £8.99 per month, with the service also offering annual plans in certain regions (and not others). Don't confuse it with Apple TV Plus MLS which is just for, as the name suggests, Major League Soccer.

How to watch Franklin for free

If you're interested in testing out Apple TV Plus, but don't want to pay for a subscription, you'll be glad to know that there are ways to get around that. These are Apple TV Plus free trials.

Apple offers a small free trial to anyone, but if you buy an Apple device, sign up to certain telecoms companies or other mailing lists, you can get six months' streaming time for absolutely nothing.

Franklin release schedule

The first three episodes of Franklin will hit Apple TV Plus at the same time on Friday, April 12, and the rest of the season will come out weekly from then. Here's that full release schedule for reference: