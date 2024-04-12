Franklin episode 1 recap: Benjamin Franklin in Paris

Franklin opens up with title cards that explain as the series begins the American rebellion against Great Britain is close to collapse. The Continental Army has fewer than 3,000 men, no supplies and no allies. Even George Washington, commander-in-chief of the American army wrote, "I think the game is pretty near up."

Then on December 3, 1776, on the Brittany Coast of France, a boat of men leave their huge ship behind and tug William Temple Franklin (Noah Jupe) and Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas) to shore. Once on land, Benjamin stares back out to sea, explaining to his grandson that he's dreaming of a decadent dinner, but he really is thinking solely of their mission. They are to stay in the country until they win France to America's side and secure their independence. Or they're hanged. Franklin jokes they could always commit treason, too.

What else happens in Franklin episode 1, "Sauce for Prayers"? Read on to find out.

Franklin the celebrity

After they arrive in Paris, the Franklins are followed through the streets by a huge crowd. Benjamin is a celebrity, with the crowd believing he invented electricity. He doesn't dissuade them of that idea and instead thanks the people for his warm welcome. Meanwhile, the English press are spreading rumors Benjamin has abandoned America and is set to live out his days as a Frenchman.

Benjamin reunites with Dr. Edward Bancroft (Daniel Mays), who he previously worked with in Parliament. Bancroft informs him that the American army suffered a huge defeat at Fort Washington and have lost New York.

Benjamin remains upbeat on America's hopes, insisting they'll have 80,000 men by spring, and the deeper England goes into the country the more despair they'll face. But Temple insists they are outmanned, outgunned and outspent, and many Americans believe in the English cause. They need French money, men and arms, otherwise the United States of America will end before it has begun.

Benjamin requests Bancroft to help him get close to the French leaders and into Versailles.

In Versailles, French Foreign Minister Charles Gravier, Comte de Vergennes (Thibault de Montalembert) tells King Louis XVI (Tom Pezier) of Franklin's presence and why he is in their country. But Louis isn't in a helpful mood. Their last war with the English cost them Canada, Mississippi, parts of India and 20 million in debt. Vergennes wants them to help cripple England and to embrace the new nation, noting America can only win with France's backing. But Louis XVI still isn't convinced and Vergennes's office is told not to have any communication with Franklin.

Another route?

Benjamin pays a visit to playwright Pierre Beaumarchais (Assaud Bouab), who is Bancroft's insider at Versailles. He hands Beaumarchais a note and tells him to commit it to memory. But he immediately hands it to Vergennes. It's a list of what America needs, and Vergennes says their situation is worse than he had envisioned. Beaumarchais thinks they should make the American troops equal to the British, but not stronger. Vergennes still wants to keep Franklin at a distance.

So, Beaumarchais takes Franklin to meet Chaumont (Olivier Claverie), one of the richest and greediest merchants in France, who can provide ships to America. Benjamin is greeted with a mixture of intrigue and excitement by the mass of guests. As is Temple, who gets plenty of female admirers. So much so that Benjamin warns Temple to keep focused. Chaumont says everyone in attendance approves of America and Benjamin's pursuits.

Beaumarchais negotiates with Chaumont. Rather than providing guns or men for America, though, he wants Benjamin to be his guest. Beaumarchais reminds an impatient Benjamin that any good seduction takes time.

Rendezvous with Vergennes

Noah Jupe in Franklin (Image credit: Apple TV)

Beaumarchais arranges for Temple to get into Versailles. While Benjamin isn't allowed, Temple can sneak in under the guise of furthering his education. Temple is tasked with giving Vergennes a letter directly from Benjamin. After Vergennes reads the letter, he says he'll have an answer by the morning.

Temple stays the night in Versailles, being shown around by Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette (Theodore Pellerin). Gilbert even provides Temple with a new wardrobe and his first ever wig. They then go to a party, where the guests declare their hatred for the English and support for America and liberty.

Temple returns dressed like a member of the Court of Versailles, which Benjamin disapproves of. Vergennes agrees to meet Benjamin in the middle of the night, shrouded in secrecy.

At their meeting, Vergennes reminds Benjamin the last time he visited France he was a loyal subject of the British crown, convinced of British superiority. But Benjamin says he's since learned that he prefers freedom to servitude and citizenship to vassalage. Benjamin says France helping America win will be payback for them losing Canada to England. Benjamin wants a treaty of alliance and a loan of two million livres, adding that, if they win, France will be able to trade with America. If America remains English, they'll only fight with them.

Vergennes then brings up Franklin's son, who is in an American prison for being loyal to the English king. A wounded Franklin asks why this is relevant. Vergennes wonders how he can trust Benjamin not to change his mind again. Benjamin insists he is there as a representative of the United States. But Vergennes points out he doesn't have a letter from Congress, he has no title and their meeting has been organized in secrecy, all before adding that the American army has lost pretty much every campaign it has fought.

Benjamin departs, having not secured the alliance. Instead, he declares to Bancroft that they have a battle on their hands.

Watch Franklin right now on Apple TV plus, with new episodes releasing every Friday.