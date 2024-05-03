Franklin episode 6 recap: Franklin cleans up Adams' mess

Franklin episode 6, "Beauty and Folly," opens up in a morgue, where the body of the Benjamin Franklin impersonator murdered by Paul Wentworth (Tom Hughes) is being examined. Benjamin (Michael Douglas) tells Pierre de Beaumarchais (Assaad Bouab) and Jean-Charles-Pierre Lenoir (Olivier Rabourdin) he sent a double because of the latter's warning. Bancroft (Daniel Mays) is also there, suggesting the driver or a local policeman must have been involved.

When they're alone, Bancroft reveals his guilt over the man's death, as he was the one who told Benjamin to send a double. But Benjamin placates him, then says he doesn't trust Lenoir. Even though he warned him of the threat, Benjamin says this would be the perfect way to mask his treachery. Benjamin even suggests John Adams (Eddie Marsan) might have been responsible, as he's been so eager to see Benjamin fail. Benjamin tells Bancroft he is the only man he trusts.

Here's what else happened in Franklin episode 6, "Beauty And Folly."

Wentworth's dilemma

Bancroft tells Wentworth he thought Benjamin was in the carriage, so he tricked them both. Wentworth demands they get rid of Benjamin urgently. Bancroft believes Benjamin and Adams will tear each other apart, as Adams has the backing of Congress. Wentworth warns Bancroft that he expects to get "f***ed here" and if he does he will bring Bancroft down with him.

Meanwhile, Lenoir tells Vergennes (Thibault de Montalembert) that he's closing in on Wentworth, outlining all of the killings he's orchestrated so far and saying he knows where he is in Paris. But rather than catching him, which he could easily do, Lenoir tells Vergennes they should be patient and let him carry on with his business, because he could become useful at some point. Vergennes tells Lenoir to just ensure Benjamin isn't murdered.

Gilbert's plan is foiled

Temple (Noah Jupe), Gilbert (Théodore Pellerin), Segur (Arthur Orcier) and Noailles (Victor Lafrej) race away from French officers towards Le Havre, where they had planned to get a ship and sail to England. They're eventually surrounded, which provokes Gilbert to draw his sword, ready to fight. Turns out, it's Vergennes who wants to see them. He scolds them in his office, calling their attempted escapade to invade England moronic.

Temple insists their plan could have worked if Vergennes hadn't stopped them. Vergennes calls him an arrogant fool. After leaving Vergennes, Temple meets with Jacques (Aïtor de Calvairac), who says he's taking him to the country.

Adams burns bridges

Chaumont (Olivier Claverie) reluctantly asks Benjamin when he can expect payment from the American congress, having been pressured to do so by his wife. He becomes more incensed when John Adams comes into the room and asks Chaumont to leave so he can talk to Benjamin in private. Congress has told Adams to negotiate a treaty with London, which Benjamin insists he shouldn't do. They argue, which culminates with Benjamin telling Adams to burn the letter, insisting no good can come of it.

Vergennes agrees with Franklin. He doesn't want Adams to open US negotiatIons for a peace with Great Britain. Vergennes has spent a year listening to Benjamin insist there could be no treaty without a guarantee of US independence. France also expects some return from their investment and efforts to the US cause. Adams fights back, criticizing what the French have provided. Vergennes orders Adams to leave, insisting he never wants to see him again.

A furious Adams leaves the Chaumont residence, insisting he wants to pay for his own lodgings and attacks Benjamin for being more interested in his own pleasures than making Vergennes and France really help America.

France wants out

Count Maurepas (Robin Renucci) and Monsieur Necker (Vincent Winterhalter) propose a French and American truce with Britain to King Louis XVI. Vergennes asks if Benjamin has been informed of it, but they're dealing directly with the British prime minister, Lord North. They say France can't keep providing loans for a war that they're losing, adding that France has proved its point. Vergennes tells Louis he'll do whatever he wants, but if France is to quit the war he must sign a letter to do so.

Unable to speak to Vergennes because of Adams' antics, Benjamin instead asks Gilbert to set up a meeting for him with the King. America needs French ships to block the English at sea and men to fight them on land, and all before it's too late.

Later, Maurepas and Necker conspire to put this mess on Vergennes. But Maurepas suddenly dies in his sleep. Vergennes sees this as an opportunity and invites Benjamin to Versailles to clear the air. Vergennes says the next American campaign must be the last. Benjamin tells Vergennes if that's the case, they need to use more men and fight the English at sea.

Temple's travels

Temple and Jacques drink and party in the country; they even go on a hunt for a stag. Jacques gives Temple the knife to kill the animal, but he can't, so Jacques does instead. They continue to drink and party. But after Jacques disrespects Odette Caillot (Sonia Bunny) repeatedly, Temple punches Jacques. He follows Odette outside, where they have sex.

The next morning, Temple wakes up alone. Everyone has left. Temple has no idea where he is or how to get back. He collapses to the floor and weeps.

Eventually, Temple waves down a passing carriage heading to Paris. When he reconvenes with Gilbert, Segur and Noailles, they tell him they're sailing for Virginia in two weeks with 7,000 men and the King's consort. When Gilbert asks if Temple will make up with Benjamin so that he can join them, Temple reacts furiously, saying Gilbert doesn't know what's best for him. He then calls Segur and Noailles fools and says he's staying in France because he's found someone he loves.

Temple eventually makes it to Chaumont and finds Benjamin sleeping. Benjamin wakes to see Temple sorting his papers. He promises to write two copies of Benjamin's notes, one in English and one in French.

New episodes of Franklin premiere Fridays exclusively on Apple TV Plus.